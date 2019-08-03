SPORTS
Thrills As 2019 Chinese-NUJ Table Tennis Tourney Commence
The 2019 edition of the Chinese-NUJ Table Tennis Tournament has commenced as members of the union came out en masse to cheer their players.
No fewer than 62 Journalists are currently slugging it out in the competition.
The events slated for the competition include men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, and doubles categories.
The tournament is organized by the FCT Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) with support from the Embassy of the Peoples Republic of China in Nigeria and LEADERSHIP Newspaper.
In his address at the opening ceremony of the third edition of the competition held at the Chinese Cultural Centre in Abuja, the FCT NUJ chairman Emmanuel Ogbeche, charged the players and their fans to be orderly.
Ogbeche also urged the players to compete fairly and use the opportunity to network and relax.
He commended the China Cultural Centre for the support it has been rendering to the union since the tournament started in 2017.
In the game played for far, Tunde Oguntola of LEADERSHIP defeated Albert Alkota of People’s Daily 2-0 while Wale Ayeni of LEADERSHIP equally beat Ikechukwu from People Daily to progress to the second round.
Speaking earlier, the cultural counsellor, Embassy of People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Nigeria, Li Xuda, thanked Nigerians for the cordial relationship between Nigeria and China.
“This cordial relationship has helped both countries in many ways, and we should all be commended and also be grateful for this,” he said.
However, the event will no doubt help the Journalist to keep, socialize and to relax.
Meanwhile, at the end of the day, medals, trophies and cash prizes were presented to players who finished overall first, second and third in all the four categories.
