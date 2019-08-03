NEWS
USAID/IRI Organises Advocacy for Inclusion of Virtually Inspired in Governance
The USAID/IRI have organised an advocacy for political inclusion and provision of service delivery for virtually inspired persons in Adamawa state.
The strategic interactive session, targeted at addressing germane concerns of exclusion and economic despondency of the virtually inspired persons.
Barrister Salamatu Abdullahi, Woman Leader Joint National Association of people with special needs, urge for the formation of a commission to carter their neglected plight.
Abdullahi lauded the election of their member, Hon Bathiya Wesley, representing Hong in the State Assembly, while urging for government intervention to mitigating the vulnerability of its members.
Abdullahi asserted that, the commission, if established would restore the missing link to ensure inclusion of person with disability in governance and matter affecting them.
The strategic advocacy also reviewed barriers affecting the inclusion of PLWD in political parties and government position in the state.
Abdullahi used the event to call on Gov Ahmadu Fintiri and speaker ADHA, Aminu bbas, to appoint Persons Living With Disability (PLWD), as special advisers.
Abdullahi however advocated for the mainstreaming and inclusion of PLWD in political and economic activities and presented a seven point request to the government.
“Rehabilitation of government owned blind workshops and the creation of fine craft center for the blind in the state.
The urgent needs to renovate Garkida leprosy hospital to carter for the health needs of PLWD tops some of the agenda at the workshop.
MOST READ
36,199 Nigerian Pilgrims In Saudi Arabia For 2019 Hajj
PTAD Pays Over N1b to Ex-Workers, NoK of Savannah Sugar Coy
USAID/IRI Organises Advocacy for Inclusion of Virtually Inspired in Governance
Rainstorm Kills 7 People In Yola
Gov Okowa Pays Special Tribute To James Ibori At 61
Planned Protest: Timi Frank Condemns Sowere’s Arrest
NLC, TUC Disassociate Selves From Planned Sowore Protest
MOST POPULAR
- CRIME23 hours ago
Unidentified Armed Men Attack UNIABUJA Medical Students Hostel
- NEWS23 hours ago
Sanwo-Olu’s Cabinet: Lagos Assembly Screening C’ttee Grills Additional 5 Nominees
- NEWS23 hours ago
Arafat: 25,000 Nigerian Pilgrims Move To Makkah – NAHCON
- NEWS23 hours ago
Gov. Zulum Appoints 7 More Aides
- FOOTBALL24 hours ago
Man Utd Agree £80M Fee For Maguire
- WORLD23 hours ago
INF Treaty Demise: Russia Undefeatable At Arms Race – Minister
- NEWS22 hours ago
Bet9ja Football League: Teams Talk Tough Ahead Aug. 6 Kick Off
- NEWS23 hours ago
Reform: Probe Panel Calls For Memoranda On Colleges Of Agric, Education, Others