1 Dies, 15 Injured In Ibadan Market Fracas

At least one person is feared dead and about 15 people including traders were said to have been injured at the Sasa Market, Ibadan, Oyo State in a clash that involved two groups.



Unconfirmed report has it that one person was feared dead during the clash.

It was gathered that timely intervention by security agencies at the market prevented a simmering fracas from degenerating into full-blown crisis.

Despite the prompt response of the security agencies including soldiers, policemen, State Security Service and Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, no fewer than 15 people were injured while the melee lasted.

Though, the police did not confirm it, there were indications that one person was feared killed when the feuding factions resorted to using dangerous weapons on each other.

The market where perishable goods like tomatoes and pepper from the northern parts of the country are offloaded, is densely populated by the Hausa.

To nip the crisis in the bud, the state commissioner of police, Shina Olukolu and his deputy, Kehinde Longe; a member of Oyo State House of Assembly, Deacon Olatunde Kehinde, representing Akinyele Constituency II; and special adviser to Governor Seyi Makinde on Special Duties, Miss Ololade Ajibola, were at the scene of the fracas.

It was gathered that a social miscreant wanted to pass excreta in front of a shop used for scrap and resistance by the owners of the shop led to a confrontation, which soon developed into a free for all fight.

Having been overpowered, the miscreant went away and came back later with his partners.

The police authority has, however, denied that the fracas was between two ethnic groups.

The state security outfit, Operation Burst, led by the patrol commander, I P Usalor, arrived the spot to quell the crisis.

The chairman of Hausa Community in Sasa, Alhaji Yisa Alausa, described the melee as unnecessary, noting that the minor crisis could have been settled amicably if the leadership of the market was notified.

Deacon Kehinde, representing Akinyele Constituency II in the parliament, said, “the information reaching me is that the troublemakers are the ones picking scrap irons about this province. It is very disheartening and sad because I learnt that a life has been lost. I urge the Yoruba and Hausa in Sasa to live in peace.”

While confirming the fracas but not the number of injured persons, the CP said, “In the early hours of Friday, August 2, 2019, the Division Police Officer (DPO), Ojoo, reported a mild conflict allegedly between social miscreants outside the Sasa Market who subsequently penetrated the Market with a view to causing chaos”.

“Consequently, the police moved in swiftly to restore order and normalcy”, he said.