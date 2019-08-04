AAG 2019 : Aigbogun Names Onome, Chinonso 16 others For Flying Eagles Squad

Nigeria has named a strong side for the upcoming 12th edition of the All Africa Games slated to hold from August 16-30 in Morocco.

No fewer than three players from the team that got to the round of 16 of the FIFA U-20 world cup in Poland has been named in the squad by coach Paul Aigbogun who the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has kept faith in despite the team’s poor showing in Poland.

The quartet of Success Makanjuola, Chinonso Emeka, Peter Eletu and Detan Ogundare who are regulars in the team were among the 18 players named in the squad.

Makanjuola, Chinonso and Ogundare were part of the world squad in Poland while Zaruma was part of the team that finished fourth in the U-20 AFCON in Niger Republic earlier this year.

Nigeria will face hosts Morocco, South Africa and Burkina Faso in group A of the male event of the tournament which the U-20 grade level will participate in for the first time.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) took the decision to allow the 7 teams that participated in the U-20 AFCON together with host Morocco to make up the 8 teams for the tournament.

The full squad :

Goalkeepers :

Ogundare Detan (Kogi United), Yakubu Matthew (Clique Sports)

Defenders :

Sadiq Habibu Yakubu (Rara FC), Mike Zaruma (Plateau United), Ogberahwe Solomon Onome (El Kanemi ), Rabiu Zulkilifu Muhammad (Plateau United)

Midfielders

Victor Arikpo (Sidos FC), Sanusi Abdulmutalif (Katsina United), Oladoye Adewale (Water FC), Liameed Quadri (36 Lions FC), Peter Eletu ( Prince Kazeem Academy), Samuel Nnoshiri (Heartland )

Forwards

Makanjuola Success (Water FC), Chinonso Emeka (Brooks Academy FC), Jibril Saeed (Plateau United), Sor Yira Collins (Oasis FC), Abubakar Ibrahim (Plateau United), Ahmad Abubakar Ghali (MFM FC).