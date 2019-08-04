Army Releases Video To Discredit Allegations Of Secret Graveyards

The Nigerian Army (NA) has again debunked the report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ), a US-based news media, on alleged secret military graveyards in the Northeast (NE) aside the Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery of 7 Division in Maiduguri.

In the two-minutes video produced by the Directorate of Army Public Relations (DAPR) and made public by the director, Army Public Relations, Col Sagir Musa, the Army called on the general public to disregard the misinformation alleging secret cemeteries or killings orchestrated by the Nigerian Army.

The narrator noted, the Nigerian Army, like other Armies of the world, honours fallen heroes with ceremonial burials.

The Army said fallen heroes are buried according to burial procedures, as entrenched in the constance, ethics, and traditions, as well as the administrative policies and procedures of NA.

“It is therefore, mischievous for any individual or group to accuse Nigerian Army of carrying out secret burials for its personnel that paid the supreme sacrifice while fighting insurgents in the North East.

“However, all formations and units in NA including 7 Division, located at Maimalari Cantonment, maintain a cemetery where personnel and members of their family are buried.

“Maimalari Cantonment Cemetery is the only place where burial of deceased personnel of NA are conducted in the whole Northeast’s Theatre of Operation.

“Cemeteries in the Nigerian Army are usually partitioned into two sections for the Christian and Muslim faithful. It is also a tradition for Nigerian Army to conduct burials in broad daylight, witnessed by Commanders, next-of-kins, colleagues, brothers, sisters and friends of the deceased.

“The chief of army staff, Lt Gen Tukur Yusuf Buratai, and other top government functionaries, have, on many occasions, attended burials of deceased personnel as a mark of respect and appreciation for their service to the nation,” the narrator said.