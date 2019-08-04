Cardinal Onaiyekan, 50 Years A Priest

John Cardinal Olorunfemi Onaiyekan, a foremost prelate of the Catholic Church, is eminent not just by virtue of his apostolic attainment but also in regard to his commitment to peace founded on justice. He has served in the Lord’s vineyard as a priest for 50 years having been ordained on August 3, 1969. From the time he was consecrated an Auxilliary Bishop of Ilorin Diocese in 1983 and later the substantive Bishop, the Cardinal has spent 34 years shepherding his flock in an episcopal capacity.

He has been Archbishop of the Metropolitan See of Abuja since 1994, succeeding the pioneer Bishop, the late His Eminence, Dominic Cardinal Ekandem, and was created a Cardinal himself by the Holy Father, Pope Benedict XVI, in a consistory on November 24, 2012. As Cardinal-priest, he was assigned to the titular church of San Saturnino. In that capacity, he was one of the cardinal electors who participated in the 2013 Papal Conclave that elected Pope Francis. He is due for retirement at the mandatory age of 75.

He describes himself as an ‘unworthy servant’ who has resigned himself to the will of God hence his motto ‘Thy Will Be Done.’ But in spite of that immense modesty, he has demonstrated an internationally acclaimed preference for peace not just within his own fold, the Catholic Church, but also across denominations and faiths. Onaiyekan is a highly sought after personality even in lay fora where world peace is the subject. His postulations on the issue has made him a recognisable voice. He served as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) during which period he stamped his integrity on that association which is supposed to be a unifying forum for all Christians in Nigeria, and also as President of the powerful Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria in 2000.

In recognition of his predilection for peace, he was named Pax Christi International’s 2012 Peace Laureate and also LEADERSHIP Newspapers Group ‘Person of the Year’ in 2012 for his peace moves that averted a serious religious crisis at the onset of the Boko Haram insurgency. In October 1980, Pope John Paul II named Onaiyekan to a five-year term on the International Theological Commission. In November of the same year, he joined the International Catholic/Methodist Dialogue Commission.

Onaiyekan was born in the town of Kabba, in what is now Kogi State, on January 29, 1944. He attended St. Mary’s Catholic School in Kabba from 1949 to 1956, Mount St. Michael’s Secondary School in Aliade, Benue State, from 1957 to 1962, and Saints Peter and Paul Major Seminary in Bodija, Ibadan, from 1963 until 1965. He completed his religious studies in Rome in 1969 and was ordained as a priest on August 3 of that year by Bishop Auguste Delisle of Ilorin.

The later Premier of Old Northern Region, Sir Ahmadu Bello, in appreciation of young John Onaiyekan’s brilliant performance in the Ordinary Level examination had offered him a scholarship to study abroad. He politely turned down the offer preferring a vocation of priesthood that has defined his life to this day.

At the Vatican, a Sacred City that parades a galaxy of fine brains, Onaiyekan has held his own so admirably that on January 31, 2013, Pope Benedict XVI appointed him a member of the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith (CDF) and a member of the Presidential Committee of the Pontifical Council for the Family, positions he will officially hold until his 80th birthday. Also, Pope Francis appointed him to a five-year renewable term as a member of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments in October 2016.

Onaiyekan, in his priestly sojourn, had taught at St. Kizito’s College, Isanlu, in 1969. He became Rector of St. Clement’s Junior Seminary in Lokoja in 1971, completed his Licentiate of Sacred Scriptures in 1973 and earned his doctorate in 1976. He became Vice Rector of Saints Peter and Paul, his alma mater in 1977.

A man known to stand up against injustice and political tyranny, Onaiyekan was one of those who told truth to power and warned then President Olusegun Obasanjo of the implication of his administration’s failure to support democratic principles as well as its tendencies to be corrupt and urged him to forget a third term in office and to resist the temptation to want to remain in power perpetually by hook or by crook. He has remained consistent on that path as he continues to admonish the present administration on the urgent need to pull the nation from the brink.

Cardinal Onaiyekan has courageously and persistently made his voice heard against the emerging spectacle of democratic dictatorship, emerging onslaught against Christians and pervasive insecurity in the polity. Your Eminence, as you celebrate the golden jubilee of your priestly sojourn we join your flock in wishing you many more years of service in the Lord’s vineyard.