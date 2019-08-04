Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) said her attention has been drawn to an ongoing mobilization by some anonymous groups for a certain “Revolution Match” to hold nationwide beginning Monday, 5th March, 2019 and in very strong terms dissociate the North from such match.

The CNG while addressing a press conference on Sunday in a text read by the group’s spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman said after carefully reviewing the calls, the CNG has inadvertently resolved “that the ultimate aim of the proponents of the match who are at best couriers of a foreign destabilization plot, has not been clearly and satisfactorily defined which renders the whole exercise suspect.

“The CNG remains unshakable in its understanding that every civil disagreement can be resolved through honest, sincere and open discussions without unnecessary recourse to actions liable to further inflame tensions without achieving lasting results.

“The CNG is not disposed to participating in, supporting, encouraging or in any way promoting actions that are potentially violent, sponsored by obscure organizations with suspicious motives”.

The group averred that it has failed to see how the interest of, particularly the northern people, can be served by a movement led by those who have been directly or remotely connected to the decades-old agenda for the emasculation of the North.

The CNG therefore called on all northerners to disregard the calls and resist the temptation of being dragged into participating in any way in a movement that would turn out to the disadvantage of the region.

“While the CNG categorically dissociates itself from the organization, promotion and participation in any conduct capable of worsening the already dicey situation the country and particularly the North is in today. We reassert our commitment to the propagation and protection of the rights of all northerners and never will fall into the traps set by its traditional internal and external traducers in whatever guise.

‘We are quite aware of the covert and overt machinations of some western supremacists to achieve the final destabilization of Africa by targeting some key African nations which may not exclude Nigeria.

“The similar foreign agenda that unfolded with the ugly scenarios of destruction in Libya, Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Egypt and others are very fresh for us to realize the futility of jumping on a flight without knowing its actual destination.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the North shall at all times remain ready to enter into any civilized and decent discussion with any part of the country for whatever intent and purpose without succumbing to temptations of exposing innocent lives to unnecessary danger.

“Up to this point, the North has maintained its position as the bulwark of respect, integrity, dignity, decorum, tradition, decency, morality, civilization, etiquette, good behaviour, politeness, accommodation, and all other positive traits.

“In the unfolding political chess game, it is essential therefore, that the North anticipates and checkmates the maneuvers of its self-appointed enemies in all possible and likely scenarios such as this one”.