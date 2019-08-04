Ekiti To Conduct LG Polls In December

Indications emerged, yesterday, that elections would be conducted into the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State in December this year.

The poll is expected to be held in the month as the two year-tenure of the current democratically elected Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) council officials will lapse by December 19, 2019.

Eight out of the 16 PDP council bosses, were reinstated into their respective offices by Governor Kayode Fayemi after they were all suspended by the State House of Assembly over alleged financial impropriety, they were elected in 2017, under the Administration of Mr Ayodele Fayose.

The chairman of Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission (EKSIEC), Justice Jide Aladejana, disclosed this in Ado Ekiti on Friday evening, when he led other members of the commission on a visit to the management of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ekiti State.

Aladejana, who expressed the readiness of EKSIEC to conduct credible council polls, said, “the visit to INEC was to seek assistance in the areas of manpower development, voter’s register and permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) among others.

“We are ready for a credible process that will attract every political party to participate in the elections. We are not going to bend the rules to favour any party, because those to be elected are from Ekiti and not strangers”.

The INEC Administrative Secretary in Ekiti, Dr Muslim Omoleke, said the electoral body was ready to offer support to EKSIEC in line with the Memorandum of Understanding that existed between the two commissions.