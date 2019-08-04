Establish Team To Interface With NEITI, Chairman Urges Governors

The acting chairman of the National Stakeholders’ Working Group of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Alhaji (Dr) Mahmud Isa Dutse, has called on all state governors across the north western zone to set up a special team that will interface with NEITI with a view to integrating the findings and recommendation of its reports into various reform initiatives.

The chaiman, NEITI said that in 2003, Nigeria signed up to the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) a global initiative, which is now being implemented in more than 50 countries, Nigeria inclusive.

Dutse was speaking on the occasion of the North -West Zonal Outreach and Stakeholders’ Workshop, on Tuesday, organised by NEITI and held at the Central Hotel, Kano.

According to him, NEITI’s deliberate choice of Kano State to host the workshop was informed by many factors among which include rich mineral resources endowment of the state, adding that the historical fact of Kano being the commercial hub of Northern Nigeria is also a factor, as well as the special interest which Barrister Hannatu Musawa, who represents the zone on NEITI governing Board, has on the state.

While commenting on the EITI’s initiative he said, “We commenced implementation in 20O4 and we did that, not because we wanted to be seen to be part of latest global initiatives, but because of the dire need to enthrone a regime of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s Extractive Sector and to ensure that revenues accruing from this strategic move are prudently managed to aid and not to impede poverty, reduction, social cohesion and sustainable development.”

In her brief remarks, Barrister Hannatu Musawa, who represented the Northwest Zone at the occasion, expressed delight over NEITI’s resolve to give Kano State the hosting right.

She said, “Since my appointment as representative of the zone on the Board of NEITI, one of the targets I have set for myself was how to connect the wonderful work of the agency, which is Transparency and accountability in natural resources governance, to programs of governments in states like Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Jigawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States.

In a key note address delivered by Kano State governor, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, who was represented by his deputy, Alhaji Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, he said, “I have been informed that this event is aimed at exposing participants to the processes, principles, methods, objectives, and benefits of the Global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which Nigerian government is implementing through NEITI, in the Oil and Gas and Mining Sector.”

Ganduje then commended NEITI for giving Kano State the hosting right and promised to support it to ensure prompt sensitisation of the people of the zone to be acquainted with the pivotal role NEITI is championing in the country.