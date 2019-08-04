FAAN Seeks Collaboration With State Govts On Airport Infrastructure

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) says it is ready to partner state governments toward improving on safety and security infrastructure at the airport.

A statement issued by Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN on Sunday said the Managing Director of the agency, Capt. Rabiu Yadudu, made the call during a courtesy visit to Gov. Emeka Ihedioha of Imo.

Yadudu said the meeting was in continuation of his interaction with critical stakeholders, noting that he had paid a similar visit to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

He expressed appreciation to the governor and people of Imo State for their hospitality and tremendous support shown to the authority.

Yadudu noted that Sam Mbakwe International Airport, Owerri was very strategic to the economic development of the South Eastern region hence the need to collaborate to develop infrastructure at the airport.

Highlighting the huge business and tourism potential of the airport, he noted that any investment in the airport would be a catalyst for the development of the state and would create employment for the indigenes.

He assured the governor of FAAN’s commitment to consolidate its partnership with the state towards improving on safety and security infrastructure at the airport.

In his response, Ihedioha thanked the FAAN boss and his team for the visit and expressed their readiness to support the authority to develop critical infrastructure at the airport. (NAN)