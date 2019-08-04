FG Should Make Deliberate Effort To Drive Public Safety – Olaoye

The Group Managing Director and CEO, Halogen Group, Mr. Wale Olaoye, in this interview with CHIMA AKWAJA, proffers technology-centred security risk solutions that will secure the country and how the six new operating companies created by Halogen will make Nigerian businesses more competitive. Excerpts

Your company has come a long way, what did you do differently from others that set you apart?

First and foremost, the essence of our business has never changed, it is still the same. We came to fill the gap that we found at that time, which was back in 1992. There was need to engage security on account of very unpleasant experiences that were experienced at that time for residents and the businesses.

At that time, private security companies could not provide 360 degree protective solutions nor well trained guards who could be reliably deployed in residences and business premises. We took the decision to fill these gaps that were prevalent in the nascent industry at that time. Our tremendous growth over the years would seem to suggest that we have continued to succeed in our goal of making a difference. What was not a commercial venture started attracting demand. From the onset, our focus had always been to bring global best practices to bear on private security practice in the nation. This is why we went to UK, US and South Africa to look for partners that could help us with a curriculum to set up a school.

That determined quest for excellence yielded great results as it led us to find experts who engaged with Halogen to set up a training school. That school was a key factor to the Halogen of old. We brought global perspective to the local situation to build curriculum that didn’t exist at that time.

We needed to do background checks on employees and businesses, know who they are, deploy systems, plus processes that would enable us to at least know what they are doing, that was the turning point. So, it wasn’t a surprise that soon thereafter, Halogen became the first indigenous security company in Nigeria to be ISO certified because we ran on strong quality management system (QMS) right from our training school to the fields.

Going back to the beginning, what was at the core was threats to asset and life and it wasn’t a surprise that that was also when the Private Guards Act was being revised in 1992 and the Act came out and we had to register. We set up a clear vision to be the number one provider of professional security services using competent personnel and best-in-class technology. It was no accident that most blue chip companies engaged Halogen and we have had longevity of contracts that extend beyond 10 and 15 years with top companies who see security as strategic need.

Only recently Halogen created six operating companies and you’re deploying new technologies, why have you decided to move with the times?

About six, seven years ago we noticed that the dynamics of risk was changing, the philosophy of our business needed to be looked at. It was clear that we needed to build our business on the notion that for man to achieve, man must be anxiety free. However, three things we need to consider around this is that anything we do, we must propel people to achieve, our clients must be propelled to achieve by engaging our solutions and services.

Secondly, we have to forestall threats. Anything that threatens the achievements of our clients, their enterprise and nation, we would forestall it. And thirdly, we reduce anxiety no matter the situation. So, on those basic foundational philosophy, we had to retool our business within the context of the emerging new world.

We have transformed into a digital group, offering technology-centred security risk solutions. Halogen has invested aggressively in developing the infrastructure and tools to provide end-to-end security solutions that comprehensively address the security risks which businesses and individuals, and indeed the whole nation face today. With the evolution of a digitally connected, open and continuously volatile world, security risks and needs have changed in step with deep and radical changes in lifestyles and business dynamics.

In all, the Group has competence in people risk management, physical security, electronic security, virtual and cyber security, telemetrics, travel security, outsourcing, background checks and polygraph examination. Other areas of our focus are security education inclusive of training for organizations, businesses, government establishments and individuals.

The six entities we created are: Academy Halogen, which is our education business; Avert Halogen, an electronic and telematics business providing digitally connected remote surveillance and monitoring solutions for large businesses, SMEs and governments as well as families and individuals; Armada Halogen, an end to end travel security business; Avant Halogen, our identity management, risk consulting and resourcing company. It gives us detailed profile. We work with NIMC to scale up the identity management risk for people, organisations, government, HR practitioners on a very large scale.

There is the Armour X Halogen, a virtual and cybersecurity company. And last but not the least, we have the PS Halogen, it used to be our legacy, manned guarding business but today it is no longer what it used to be. PS Halogen is the epitome of all our business entails; we have guards these days but these guards are now smart guards that are connected to a power shuttle, to the fusion centre, so anywhere they are they don’t work alone. The hallmark of everything we do is technology. On all the operating companies, technology is at the heart of it, technology that we developed.

Are you saying you have home-grown software you are using in your operations?

We have our own operating system at the heart of this and this is locally developed with various applications. We have a technology hub of our own that we used to develop and train our own people. We are in every state in Nigeria, so we have people across all states. Today, we have engineers, technicians, specialists in installations of devices for business enterprise. We are practicing risk management and providing diverse security risk solutions that cut across enterprises and individual retail customer niches as well.

We have successfully opened different disciplines in the security practice in Nigeria. We are working with universities to build more capacity for our country in ways that I don’t think any other enterprise has done before. We are currently employing more than 20,000 Nigerians across every state. With the kind of value we daily strive to bring to the economy, it is our hope that government will begin to look inward to understand what we have, and the kind of support they need to give enterprise like ours. We see that we can create a new industry which will open an enormous amount of opportunities for Nigerians to solve Nigeria’s problems by ourselves.

The biggest challenge in Nigeria today is insecurity, how can professional companies like yours help the government?

Already, we are quietly doing a lot of work with the government to give credence to what the private security sector can deliver. For our business, we are leading the industry and we are showcasing what we have to offer. But beyond that, looking at the defense industries of other countries that are more advanced, government alone cannot do it.

Looking at the numbers, there are more private security guards in Nigeria than the police and that doesn’t even include the untrained physical guards, if added to that equation they are far more. Most federal government infrastructure or most critical infrastructure in Nigeria today are protected by private security companies.

I can tell you that we have men on ground in almost every state. In a place like Lagos, we have one in every street. You will find Halogen guards spread across the nation for our industry itself. But beyond guarding business, we cover an average of 500km per day as business, moving our clients in transit.

As a private sector player in the security industry, what can you advise government to ensure that the lives and properties of citizens are safe?

Security starts from policies that drive the way we live. There should be deliberate effort by government to drive public safety. Deployments of close-circuit camera television (CCTV) in public places, buildings, trains, buses and taxis should be a policy to enhance public safety. Once people know that cameras are watching them, they will behave.

Now, these things are by policy of government, so are those that will start this new industry. You create mass employment for people, you sensitise and because you are pursuing public safety in this way, government and private sector will know what to do. The beginning of security is in the notion of the need for public safety as the right for every individual. Therefore, our laws and policies should guide the notion of security itself.

At what time would you like to go beyond the borders of Nigeria and which countries are you looking at first?

We’ve already started to look at that. Our new positioning is a proudly Nigerian company that is poised to take on Africa. We have done some studies on some countries already and from next year, you will begin to see our operations spread across the African continent.