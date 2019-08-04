Group Lauds Gov el-Rufai On Women Appointments

In an effort to register her profound solidarity to Governor Nasiru Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna State, the chairperson of the Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (MOPPAN), Kaduna State Branch, Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim Lamaj, has lauded the Kaduna State governor for his display of astuteness in appointing women of substance into his cabinet.

She noted that women, as mothers in the society, have so much to offer in politics, adding that Kaduna State is a great state that is endowed with women of substance and it takes a wise man to notice such quality in people.

According to Lamaj, Governor El-Rufai is a great politician who has great vision for good governance. A very good example is the fact that he has enabled a woman to become the first to attain the exalted position of a deputy governor in the north.

Furthermore, according to Lamaj, the Kaduna State chapter of MOPPAN calls on Governor El-Rufai to extend the appointment of Hajiya Halima Idris, as special adviser to the governor on creative arts.

She said, “Hajiya Halima is a strong woman who is capable of moving the creative arts to the next level.

“I wish to commend my governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, on the wisdom and foresight displayed in given women opportunity to play vital roles in his cabinet.

We are very much grateful for the appointment of our mother, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, as the sixth deputy governor of Kaduna, not only that, she is the first woman in the entire north to attain the exalted position.

“No doubt, Governor El-Rufai has proven that he is a great politician and a man of wisdom for this ingenuity. We also call on our amiable governor to extend the appointment of Hajiya Halima Idris as the special adviser to the governor on creative arts.