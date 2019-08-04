Inside Senate’s Bow And Go Brouhaha

SUNDAY ISUWA, x-rays the recently concluded ministerial screening in light of the appropriateness of the bow and go ritual in the Senate

Twenty three out of the 43 ministerial nominees sent to the Nigerian Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari for screening and confirmation were not asked a single question by the Senate.

The exercise ended last Tuesday leaving in its trail tongue lashing from both opposition lawmakers and other Nigerians who raised concern over the exercise.

All of the 43 ministerial nominees appointed by Buhari were screened and confirmed within five days, with the present Senate setting a record of only grilling 20 while the remaining 23 were confirmed without being asked a single question.

The nominees who were screened and confirmed within five days by the Senate are: Dr. Ikechukwu Ogar (Abia), Muhammadu Musa Bello (Adamawa), Godswill Apkabio (Akwa Ibom), Chris Ngige (Anambra), Sharon Ikeazor (Anambra), Adamu Adamu (Bauchi), Mariam Katagum (Bauchi), Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa), George Akume (Benue), Mustapha Baba Shehuri (Borno), Goddy Agba (Cross River), Festus Keyamo (Delta), Ogbonnaya Onu (Ebonyi), Osagie Enanire (Edo), Clement Abass (Edo).

There were also Otunba Richard Adeniyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Geoffrey Onyema (Enugu), Ali Isa Pantami (Gombe), Emeka Nwwajuba (Imo), Suleiman Adamu (Jigawa), Zainab Ahmed (Kaduna), Muhammad Mahmud (Kaduna), Sabi Nanono (Kano), Bashir Saleh (Kano), Hadi Sirika (Katsina), Abubakar Malami (Kebbi), Ramatu Tijjani (Kogi), Lai Mohammed (Kwara), and Gbemisola Saraki (Kwara)

The rest were Babatunde Raji Fashola (Lagos), Adeleke Mamora (Lagos), Mohammed Abdullahi (Nasarawa), Zubairu Dada (Niger), Olamilekan Adegbite (Ogun), Tayo Alasoadura (Ondo), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Sunday Dare (Oyo), Pauline Tallen (Plateau), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers), Mohammed Maigeri Dingyadi (Sokoto), Saleh Mamman (Taraba), Abubakar Aliyu (Yobe), and Sadia Umar Farouq (Zamfara).

The Senate has a standing tradition of not asking questions to nominees who had served as lawmakers.

But the tradition was overutilised, as people without legislative background enjoyed the same privileges during the ministerial screening.

The 23 nominees, who were not questioned included Chris Ngige, Sen Hadi Sirika, Muhammad Bello, Sen Gbemisola Saraki, Pauline Tallen, Sharon Ikeazor, Lai Mohammed, Hon Rotimi Amaechi, Hon Timipre Sylva, Zainab Ahmed, Sen Godswill Akpabio, Sa’adiya Umar Farouk and Sen Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo.

Others are: Ramatu Tijjani, Sen George Akume, Sen Olorunnimbe Mamora, Sen Tayo Alasoadura, Maryam Katagum, Abubakar Aliyu, Mustapha Shehuri, Ambassador Zubairu Dada, Hon Emeka Nwajiuba and Maigari Dingyadi.

Even though only eight nominees ought to have enjoyed such a privilege of ‘take a bow and go,’ the number rose to 23.

Ngige, Mamora, Sirika, Alasoadura, Akume, Nwajuiba, Saraki and Akpabio were the only people that the “bow and go” tradition covered.

But former state lawmakers and women were coopted into the tradition and exempted from questions just as “familiar faces” who appeared before the senators with political associates, party faithfuls and former lawmakers were asked to ‘take a bow and go,’ in an exercise some people viewed as a sacrilege to the existing tradition.

This scenario sparked a subtle protest from some lawmakers who are now calling for a review of the screening process. This charge was from the opposition group in the red chamber headed by Sen Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia).

Abaribe during the screening exercise, raised a constitutional point of order (Order 147)(2), noting that the exercise had turned out to be an endorsement screening.

“Mr. President of the Senate, this is a confirmation hearing and not an endorsement hearing,” he said.

Also, Sen Dino Melaye (PDP, Kogi-West) while questioning President Muhammadu Buhari’s inability to attach portfolios to the nominations, said the Senate must not be turned to a “rubber stamp.”

Chapter 6 Part 1 Section 147, subsection (2) states: “Any appointment to the office of Minister of the Government of the Federation shall, if the nomination of any person to such office is confirmed by the Senate, be made by the President. Subsection (3): Any appointment under subsection (2) of this section by the President shall be in conformity with the provisions of Section 14 (3) of the Constitution;- provided that in giving effect to the provisions aforesaid the President shall appoint at least one Minister from each State, who shall be an indigene of such State. Subsection (5): No person shall be appointed as a Minister of the Government of the Federation unless he is qualified for election as a member of the House of Representatives.”

While the “bow and go” tradition for former federal lawmakers is in consonance with this section, the inclusion of women and other familiar faces in the tradition during the ministerial screening and confirmation is still being challenged by pundits.

Also, based on this provision, some civil society organizations in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are angry that in violation of this section, the President did not select an indigene of the FCT as minister.

Even after a point of order (42) was raised the day the screening commenced by the Senator representing the FCT, Philip Aduda and his counterpart from Kogi West, Melaye, concerning the non inclusion of the FCT indigene in the ministerial list, the leadership of the Senate could not help.

“Your point of order is loud enough for the executive to take action,” Senate President Ahmad Lawan said while reacting to the complaint raised by Aduda.

On the fifth day of the screening and confirmation, Aduda still raised a point of order and presented a petition to the Senate president on behalf of FCT residents.

The residents, in the petition, said there was a court of appeal judgement which ruled that an FCT indigene must be appointed a minister of the Federal Republic as it was a constitutional right.

According to the petition, since government did not go further to reject the appeal court judgement, the silence indicated that the federal government consented to it.

The FCT residents said Buhari may not be aware of the judgement adding that the president of the Senate should make sure the Senate informed him about it.

The group said as the legislative arms that makes laws for the FCT, they should intervene and ensure that someone from the FCT is appointed minister.

The petition was referred to a committee on public petition.

Coming from a point of order 43, the senator representing the FCT in the red chamber, who is also the minority whip of the Senate, Philip Aduda said based on section 299 and 147 of the Constitution, FCT people deserve a minister.

He said the people of the FCT should not be denied of the Federal Character principle as stipulated in the constitution.

“The list of the 43 ministers submitted to the Senate by Mr President did not have a single person from the FCT. The National Assembly as the legislative arm of the FCT should ensure there is equity because the people of the FCT have been marginalised,” Aduda said.

Aduda who refuted insinuations that no one from the FCT has been appointed minister before, added that Gen Bagudu who was minister of interior, hailed from the FCT.

Aduda urged the Senate to ask Buhari to look into the issue of the FCT and appoint a minister from the members of his party.

Also coming from the same point of order, Sen Dino Meloye (PDP, Kogi West) said if Section 299 (a) said the FCT will be treated as if it were one of the states, added that the Senate must urge Buhari to appoint a minister from the FCT.

Dino said if the Constitution said FCT should be treated as a state, automatically, it was very clear that a minister should be appointed from the FCT.

“I advise the Senate president to inform the executive to appoint a minister for the FCT.”

But the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan only said the point of order is noted.

Lawan said it was not debatable adding that the Senators have made their point loudly which will make the executive to take action.

The Senate had began the screening after postponing its recess for the exercise.

The prompt commencement of the legislative process by the Senate, according to its spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye showed they were willing to serve Nigerians.

Adeyeye and a member of his then adhoc committee, Uba Sani, had told the members of the Senate press corps that all the nominees will be asked a question.

They openly said the usual tradition of ‘take a bow and go,’ usually enjoyed by former federal lawmakers won’t be applicable as according to them, they will be asked to explain their plans and programmes.

But when asked at the end of the screening and confirmation exercise on why they jettisoned their earlier stand that all nominees will be asked a question, Adeyeye said the tradition takes precedence.

On the first day of the screening, the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, said: “I rose for only one purpose to ensure that tradition, that convention be respected in perpetuity so that no question here, other than ‘take a bow and go’ propagated by a few of our colleagues, be maintained.”

“I rise to support that he should be asked to take a bow and go, given his length of service in this chamber,” Omo-Agege had said while former Benue State governor, Sen George Akume was about to be screened.

That led to the bazaar of ‘take a bow and leave the chamber,’ a word used by the Senate leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi), leading to 23 individuals benefitting from the tradition, instead of qualified eight.

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan immediately said: “Let me also remind us that it is a tradition here to give this privilege, this concession to senators who served in this chamber or in the House of Representatives or indeed the State Houses of Assembly.

“This tradition must continue despite the fact that some people do not understand it and we need to educate them.” It is a tradition inherited from previous Senate, which evidently underscores the importance the lawmakers attach to the institution of the parliament such that if one has discharged himself or herself creditably there, he would do even better in other areas notably in the executive branch,” Lawan said.

Some Nigerians queried the essence of the screening if all that a nominee would do at the Senate is to take a bow and leave the chamber.’

But the President liaison officer to the National Assembly (Senate), Ita Enang, said at the end of the screening and confirmation that it was a tradition worldwide to accord some privileges to people who have served as lawmakers.

Enang, a former House of Representatives member who was also in the Senate as the committee chairman on Rules and Business, said the ‘take a bow and go’ was not only applicable to Nigeria.

“The practice of “take a bow and go” is not new and not peculiar to the Nigerian Senate. It is a tradition that started in the United Kingdom and the United States parliament and has become a parliamentary tradition everywhere,” Enang said adding that all the people Buhari appointed as ministers imminently qualified.

Still, analysts believe that the failure to attach portfolios to nominees also contributed largely to the bow and go syndrome that characterised the process.

But now that Nigerians have been deprived the opportunity to robustly access the capability of the nominees, the expectation is that they will hit the ground running in light of the tasks ahead of them.