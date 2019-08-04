Jealous Children Poison Father’s 20-year-old Lover

Residents of Punch Road, a suburb of Amarata Community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State, were, yesterday, thrown into shock following the poisoning to death of a 20-year-old girl identified as Grace by two jealous children of her lover.

LEADERSHIP Sunday gathered that the jealous children allegedly poisoned the food prepared for their father, his teenage lover, and that of his friend and abandoned them to die at their residence in Punch Road.

It was said that neighbours became suspicious when members of the family were not seen outside, as they were usually amongst the first to embark on daily activities.

It was further learnt that after several calls put through to his phone line failed, neighbours went into the house, forced the door open and found the trio unconscious.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity said “when we got to the house, we didn’t find the children so we forced the door open and found the man, a teenage girl and one of our neighbours, who is a pastor, lying down unconscious.

“By the time we got to the hospital, the doctors confirmed the teenage girl dead, but were able to resuscitate the two men.”

Narrating what transpired on the fateful day that the teenage girl allegedly died of food poison, the father of the children, Igbagara Collins said, “I don’t know what I have done wrong that anybody would want to poison me.

“On that day, my companion came to see me. We were having a good time when I asked my daughter, Mascot, to prepare food for us. Grace wanted to eat rice, so I asked her to prepare rice for the girl and garri and soup for me.

“While we were eating, the girl complained of stomach pains, and started saying strange things about a woman coming to take her away. When I noticed she was passing out, I quickly called a pastor friend of mine because I felt it was a spiritual problem.

“My children were also saying it was a spiritual problem and I believed them. When the pastor came in they were explaining what happened, saying the girl had spiritual problem that he should not touch her or else he would be afflicted with the problem as well.

“All this while I was also feeling the stomach pain but I managed it because I felt it was a normal stomach pain. Coupled with the fact that I believed the girl was suffering from spiritual problem, I didn’t suspect I had been poisoned.”

“The pastor prayed and the girl started acting normal again, but said she would not eat the food anymore that she wanted to drink tea. I directed my son, Jeffrey, to quickly make tea for Grace.

“When the tea came, the pastor tasted the tea to be sure that sugar was not too much for consumption and gave it to Grace who consumed all of it. At this point I started feeling dizzy and passed out.

“After I passed out, I can’t recall what happened afterwards. It was later I regained consciousness at the Federal Medical Centre in Yenagoa. As I speak with you, all my children have run away.

When contacted, spokesman of the state police command, Mr Asinim Butswat, said he was yet to be briefed about the tragic incident.