Madam Dickson’s Memorial Cancer Centre For Launch

Former head of state, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, and former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan are set to attend Bayelsa governor’s mother memorial cancer centre launch in the state.

The Bayelsa State governor, Hon Seriake Dickson, is organising a memorial service in honour of his mother, Mrs GoldCoast Dickson, as well as presentation of the foundation on Thursday, August 8, 2019.

The late Mrs Gold Coast died of Lung Cancer on August 8, 2018, at the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston Texas, United States of America, seven months after being diagnosed of the ailment.

The special adviser to the governor on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, said in a statement at the weekend that the memorial service scheduled to take place at the country home of the Dicksons, Toru Orua, Sagbama Local Government Area, would be followed by a formal presentation and launch of the Henry Seriake Dickson (HSD) Foundation.

He said that HSD Foundation was being set up by the governor in fulfillment of his promise to raise a cancer awareness centre, the Goldcoast Dickson Cancer Centre, to tackle the cancer scourge in Niger Delta communities and in other parts of the country.

Soriwei said that the Cancer Centre would render the invaluable service of spearheading a well-coordinated action against the killer disease especially through early detection, treatment and dialysis.

According to him, the GDMC would collaborate effectively with universities such as the Brown Cancer Centre, the American Hospital, Dubai, and their local counterparts like Niger Delta University, Bayelsa Medical University, University òf Africa, and the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa, through partnership pacts signed with them.

He said that the Dickson family would also carry out a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the commencement of the construction of the Cancer Centre deliberately designed to be the most resourceful Centre against the endemic nature of cancer in the society.

He stated further that dignitaries would plant trees in honour òf loved ones who died of cancer with their names ascribed on the trees as part of efforts to create the requisite awareness about the disease.

Soriwei said that the event scheduled to hold under the chairmanship of former head of state, Gen Abdusalami Abubakar, would have former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan as special guests of honour.

He stated further that the president of Senate, Ahmed Lawan, the speaker of the House of Reps, Femi Gbajabiamila, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, his All Progressives Congress Counterpart, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, chairman of Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Dr Kayode Fayemi, all governors, the chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, Abubakar Bagudu, members of the National Assembly, members of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, the business community, academics, the international community, traditional rulers and the public would be at the event.