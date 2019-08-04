NMRC, AUHF Hold Session For Affordable Housing

The Nigeria Mortgage Refinance Company Plc (NMRC), in partnership with the African Union for Housing Finance (AUHF), has held a stakeholders’ breakfast session to promote advocacy in affordable housing finance.

Led by Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi, the programme had in attendance, many industry representatives from the Mortgage Banking Association who spoke on the progress and initiatives that are currently being driven in partnership with NMRC, Central Bank of Nigeria, Financial System Strategy 2020 (FSS 2020) and other stakeholders to promote housing development and mortgage growth.

The initiatives include the Model Foreclosure mechanism and various mortgage-underwriting standards for the informal sector as well as mortgage literacy programmes.

At the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between NMRC and CAHF, secretariat to the AUHF, to deepen and increase the knowledge and understanding of the housing finance markets in Africa, specifically Nigeria. According to CAHF’s Executive Director, Kecia Rust, “the collaboration will centre on knowledge derived from our country level data on the housing finance sector in Africa and Nigeria. Increased quality and availability of data will advance public and private initiatives to increase access to housing finance, especially to the lower- and middle-income housing market, as well as improve the functioning of the Nigerian housing market,” Kecia said.