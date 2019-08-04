NTDC Showcases Nigeria’s Tourism Potentials At Berlin

Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage and potentials was on display recently at the first edition of the Nigerian Cultural Day in Berlin.

According to Director General, Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC), Folorunsho Coker, the Berlin Cultural Day in Germany was an opportunity to display Nigerian cultural delicacies like food, music, books, fashion, art and literature.

He said, “We must project our culture into the space of other cultures”.

The first edition of the Nigerian cultural day held on July 20, 2019 at Saalchen Holzmarkt centre in Berlin was unique because of the array of Nigeria’s cultural heritage displayed at a global platform.

Meanwhile, NTDC in collaboration with Google Nigeria, launched a Youtube site for promotion of Nigeria’s talents and local artists.

Folorunsho said, “Google Nigeria with the support of NTDC launched the site in such a positive manner that would promote our talents. This would be the beginning of an explosive dimension of Nigerian culture.

“The Youtube and Google Arts and culture are aimed at capturing the best of Nigeria’s Arts in order to create a global awareness. This would help project local and raw talents on global platform, adding that in view of this tourism activities contributes 35 percent of the country’s gross domestic product, GDP, and 20 percent for employment of new opportunities’.

Speaking on Nigerian festivals, the DG said that local festivals must be branded before they can be accepted globally, adding that this can be achieved if state governments create brands for their festivals and create access for tourists.