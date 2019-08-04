Obasanjo Meets Fulani Leaders Over Banditry, Insecurity In S/West

Former president, Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday, engaged leadership of Fulani cattle breeders in the Southwest, including Kogi and Kwara States, in a meeting over banditry and insecurity across the Southwest, for which the bulk of blames have been passed on the Fulani herdsmen operating in the zone.

The meeting, called at the instance of the former president, was premised on finding root cause of the security challenges currently bedeviling the South Western states in which the public had been made to believe that they were being perpetrated by Fulani herdsmen.

The meeting, which held at the Pent House, private residence of the former president located within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidents Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, had in attendance, Dayo Adewole, son of the immediate former minister of Health, who was kidnapped on his farm in Oyo State, Professor Isaac Adele, spokesperson of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin as well as leader of the Fulani group, Alhaji Sale Bayari.

Speaking at the meeting, Obasanjo told the Fulani group who thronged his house under the aegis of Gan Allan Fulani Development Association of Nigeria (GAFDAN) that the time was now, to declare that bad things are happening across the Southwest, which has painted members of the Fulani ethnic tribes in bad light.

Emphasising that substantial members of the public, including policy makers in Nigeria had been in the dark over the wave of banditry, particularly kidnapping and armed robbery across the Southwestern states, Obasanjo expressed hope that the meeting would afford himself, leaders and representatives of the Fulani ethnic tribes to ask questions and put records straight before the public without being judgmental of anyone.

The former president said what is paramount was that the people of Southwest desired peace, progress, harmony, wholesomeness in such a way that would enable every Nigerian to live together “irrespective of tribe, ethnic affiliation, profession or religious beliefs”.

According to Obasanjo, solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges, for which the Southwest is inclusive, should not be left for one person to address, stressing that such can come through collective efforts without “passing of blame here or there”.

“I believe that whatever we are able to achieve or to discuss or to disabuse in this zone will be taken as a model in other zones.

“I want to learn from you and I hope you will learn from me and at the end of the day, we will be all wiser and we will be able to determine what should be way forward for us to get rid of bad things in our community.

Obasanjo, however, tasked the GAFDAN members to evolve a system that would make the Fulanis effectively police their environs in Yorubaland to enable them spot out bad eggs among the herdsmen in order to sustain the peace, harmony and wholesomeness hitherto prevailing across the Southwest.