Our Abductors Demanded N100m, Says Freed RCCG Pastor, Others

One of the five persons abducted along the Lagos-Ore-Ijebu Ode expressway by J3, Ogbere, in Ogun Waterside local government area of Ogun State, Chiemella Iroha, has given insight into why the “Fulani herdsmen” kidnapped and marched them into the forest, 30km away from the expressway.

Chiemela, who is the direct son to the late James Iroha of the famous “New Masquerade” Soap opera, explained that their abductors turned to their side and kidnapped all passengers in their bus in order to have someone that would pay for the cost of bullets expended on a high profile target, which eventually eluded them.

Narrating further, young Iroha lamented that the abductors humiliated and tortured them with all objects they could lay their hands on, including leading them in a tortuous walk 30kms into a jungle.

Iroha, who said their abductors demanded for N100 million ransom, further explained that given their physical appearance and language spoken, he was doubly sure that their abductors were “Fulani herdsmen.”

While their ordeals lasted, they were not given food or water through three days of staying on both creeks and land.

He recalled that respite began to come their way when the police surveillance helicopter hovered across the area where they were kept, forcing the abductors to abandon them and “take to their heels.”

Iroha, however, lauded the police, local vigilante group and hunters for pressure mounted on the kidnapers and which eventually led to their rescue.

The police commissioner in Ogun State, Baahir Makama, who showcased exploits of the police over the kidnap incident and successful rescue of the victims, said four suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction.

Makama said contrary to the report that the victims were all pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), only one, a deaconess, is a member of RCCG.