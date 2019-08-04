Police Foil Militants’ Bomb Attack On Oko Prison

Security at the weekend was beefed up within and around Oko Maximum Prison in Benin City following foiled attempt by suspected militants to bomb the prison to free some kidnappers remanded within the prison facility.

Special police detective squads were said to have acted on intelligence report and swooped into action in what is described as “Pre-emptive arrests” to apprehend the militants.

Meanwhile, residents living within the prison’s premises could hear loud sounds of gunfire. The gunfire was said to be part of security measures by prison officials in their preparedness to ensure any attack is repelled.

It was gathered that the militants had planned to launch a dynamite attack on Oko Prison in Benin City with a view to releasing some hardened convicts and those standing trial.

A source within the prison said the criminals, who were to be armed with sophisticated weapons, planned to storm the prison yard using dynamite to blow off the cells and then using their guns to kill the security operatives on duty and free their men from the prison.

It was revealed that the kidnappers of the managing director of Zoological garden, Andy Ehanire that led to the killing of four policemen about three years ago, in Benin City, were their primary targets for freedom.

The prompt action of the police, however, led to the arrest of four suspects who made confessional statements about their mission.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Dan Mallam, who confirmed the incident, said some arrests have been made and noted that they are on the trail of other suspects.