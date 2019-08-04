CRIME
President Orders Manhunt For Killers Of Enugu Priest
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to the Catholic Church over the killing of Rev Fr Paul Offu, the Priest of St James Greater Parish Catholic Church, Ugbawka, Enugu State.
President Buhari, in a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, expressed deep shock and dismay over the killing of another priest, ordering a thorough manhunt for the killers and their immediate prosecution.
The president commiserated with government and people of Enugu State, family of Rev Fr Offu and members of the parish and all Christians.
Describing the killing of the priest as “barbaric and unwarranted’’, President Buhari assured the Catholic Church and all Nigerians that the fight against “lawlessness and recklessness’’ will be intensified as security of lives and property continues to top his priorities.
“The entire nation is shaken by the horrible assassination of this priest. The administration will continue to guarantee freedom of religion and protect places of worship as well as the lives of citizens wherever they live,” he added.
Directing law enforcement agencies to act swiftly in their investigations and bring the perpetrators of the “horrific crime’’ to book, the president called on all religious leaders to pray for peace, healing and security of the country.
