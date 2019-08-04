Southeast Govs And The Search For Sustainable Security

NNAMDI MBAWIKE, reports on the recent meeting of the Southeast governors and other stakeholders on the security situation in the region

Worried by the insecurity in the Southeast zone, Governors and some key stakeholders in the zone held a crucial meeting last Sunday to look for solutions to the canker-worm that has permeated many parts of the zone.

At the end of the meeting, the Forum resolved to key into the Federal Government’s Community Policing Programme and that the Forest Guards would be established in each state and roads cleared up to 50 meters into the bush to have a clear view of roads ahead.

Besides, the governors and the stakeholders also agreed to establish forest guards in every state of the zone to tackle insecurity in the zone, just as they reaffirmed the zone’s rejection of the contentious Ruga programme.

Prior to the meeting, there were cases of insecurity in different parts of the zone including kidnappings, alleged shootings by some suspected herdsmen in a community in Imo State, among others, a development that instilled fear in the minds of innocent residents.

Angered by the shootings which allegedly took place early last month in Imo State, the host community to the alleged herdsmen, had to give an ultimatum to stop grazing on their farmlands on the grounds that their cattle were destroying their crops.

It was alleged that the herders who refused to vacate the farmlands started shooting in the air, apparently to scare away the community people from forcing them out of the area.

It was even alleged that some armed herdsmen were spreading into other villages, a development that further heightened the fears of residents of some communities especially those living in Naze in Owerri North Local Government Area, Okigwe, Onuimo, Ehime and Isiala Mbano, Ndegwu, Orogwe, Obinze, Nekede, Ogbaku, among others.

To calm anxious nerves, the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha swiftly ordered heads of agencies to convene a meeting with the leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, (MACBAN) over reports of invasion of farmlands by herdsmen.

Although the action of the governor went a long way in allaying the fears of many residents in Imo State, many still believed the crisis was far from over.

Among those who believed that all was still not well were stakeholders from communities in the Southeast zone who insisted that beefing up of community vigilance groups was one way of tackling the security challenges in the area.

Rising from a meeting of Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) at Umuchu, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, the stakeholders described the security situation in the country as worrisome, adding that something urgent needed to be done to restore the confidence of the people in their country.

Apparently perturbed by the growing insecurity and tensions in the Southeast, the governors of the zone and some key stakeholders held a meeting that lasted for hours at Enugu State Government House last Sunday.

Reading a communiqué after the meeting, chairman of the Southeast Governors Forum, Dave Umahi said they resolved to key into the Federal Government’s Community Policing Programme and that the Forest Guards would be established in each state and roads cleared up to 50 meters into the bush to have a clear view of roads ahead.

Umahi who is also the Ebonyi State governor assured that they would do all within the law to protect the lives and property of the people.

He disclosed that the Southeast Governors reviewed the security situation in the zone and in response to the emerging security challenges, decided to set up both a committee and a center for Southeast Integrated Security Monitoring/Intelligence Gathering to be centrally located in Enugu.

The security Committee, according to Umahi, will also address the safety of fuel pipeline route to Enugu Depot to ensure that pumping of petroleum product in Enugu Depot resumes in the shortest possible time.

On the issue of Ruga, Umahi said the forum maintained its earlier decision that there is no land in Southeast for RUGA programme.

“That the forum will key into the Federal Government’s Community Policing Programme and that the Forest Guards would be established in each state and roads cleared up to 50 meters into the bush to have a clear view of roads ahead.

“That the Southeast Governors reviewed the security situation in the zone and in response to the emerging Security challenges decided to set up both a committee and a center for Southeast Integrated Security Monitoring /Intelligence Gathering to be centrally located in Enugu.

“The forum received update from SEREDEC represented by Professor Bath Nnaji on infrastructure development in Southeast zone especially in medical tourism. The forum further received presentations from Motorola Cop Ltd on ways of enhancing security in Southeast Zone.

“The forum considered the setting up of Southeast security trust fund as well as design modalities for community policing in Southeast states”, Umahi disclosed the resolution of the Southeast Governors’

Forum to journalists last Sunday, Umahi added that the forum discussed extensively the comparative advantages of agriculture and the attendant benefits in the zone.

“The Forum therefore resolved to put funds together to fund our people who are interested in rice, cassava, cow rearing, piggery, goat rearing, poultry, fishery and some other cash crops permitted by oil soil. The forum advised Southeast people who are interested in going into these areas to contact their states for further engagement”, he said.

He further disclosed that the forum resolved to put funds together to fund their people who are interested in Rice, Cassava, Cow Rearing, Piggery, Goat rearing, Poultry, among other cash crops permitted by the soil.

The Forum, according to him, commended Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his numerous interventions in addressing recent concerns raised by FAAN and in ensuring that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport is functional.

“However, we are highly concerned about the deplorable state of the Airport runway and plead with the Federal Government to consider our numerous requests in reconstructing the runway to enhance the safety of our people” he stated.

At the meeting were Enugu governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Abia governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, Deputy governor of Anambra, Nkem Okeke and Imo Deputy governor, Gerald Ironna.

Others were Archbishop, Enugu Province, Most Rev Emma Chukwuma, his Methodist counterpart, Most Rev Ugo Ede, former Minister of Power, Prof Barth Nnaji among others.

Sunday’s meeting was the first time the governors held physical meeting over the controversial programme and made their official position known to people.

As the last meeting of the Southeast Governors continue to generate mixed reactions, the question on the lips of many, for instance, will the resolutions be implemented or be swept the under the carpet that accommodated other resolutions of the governors in the past? Perhaps, posterity will provide answers.