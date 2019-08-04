The Blessing Is Connected To Your Consciousness

What’s what we read in Romans 12:2. God expects this of you because He has given you the ability. He wants you to be in charge and in control of your life by using your mind to produce excellence.

Prayer

Dear Father, my mind is completely yielded to the ministry of the Word and the Holy Spirit, such that I only think excellence, strength, victory, abundance, success, faith and the glorious life in Christ. Through your Word, my mind is reprogrammed, renewed, transformed, and positioned for an unending life of glory and victory, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

The Nature To Do Right

Notice our opening verse again; the Lord didn’t say, “I will put my spirit within you and you’ll struggle to please me”; no!

Rather, He said, “…I will put my spirit within you and cause you to walk in my statutes….”

There’s a force in you, an ability or nature that compels you to do what’s right and required of God as a way of life; it’s called righteousness. Being born again, you’ve been called to express and manifest the righteousness of God. That’s Christianity. We don’t struggle to do right. We’re born with the new nature of God to live right.

Some have never really understood the doctrine of righteousness as revealed in God’s Word, and that’s the reason they still struggle with sin. They don’t understand righteousness as a nature, the divine element that causes us to act, talk and live right. You can decide you’re not going to do something that’s wrong and stand your ground, because sin has no power over you. This is possible because God already made you righteous. Living right is the product of righteousness. The ability to do the right things can only flow naturally from a righteous spirit.

Some of your actions may still be imperfect, but that doesn’t in any way negate your nature as the righteousness of God in Christ. What you need is to keep growing and increasing in the knowledge of God.

And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statutes, and ye shall keep my judgments, and do them (Ezekiel 36:27).

Keep learning and acting on God’s Word, and your life and actions will be in sync with His righteousness.

There’re those who say it’s human nature to do wrong; “to err is human,” they’d say. That’s the reason your human nature was replaced with the nature of righteousness when you were born again. The life inside you now is not the human life that’s subject to sin; it’s the God-life, and it’s sin-proof (Romans 6:14). You’re no longer subject to the limitations and imperfections of the human nature. You’re now a partaker of the divine nature, and have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of God that created you (Colossians 3:10).

Live in this light—in the consciousness that you have the nature of God in you to do right, and live righteously unto God. Hallelujah!

Prayer

Dear Father, thank you for your righteousness in me, which produces in me the ability to do right and fulfil your will always. I produce fruits of righteousness, do the works of righteousness, and manifest your goodness to the world, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Make Yourself Happy

The recreated human spirit produces endless joy. Thus, it’s easy for every and any Christian to be happy, by simply choosing to be.

Someone who’s not happy about himself can’t make anyone else happy. It’s one of the ways you know people who are frustrated; they tend to pass it on. Don’t live that way. You have a responsibility, and a serious one at that, to make yourself happy, especially if you’re a leader at any capacity. God expects that you’ll give those under you godly examples. So, exude joy. Be happy. Under such an atmosphere of joy and gladness, a lot more can be accomplished.

The Spirit of God does more for and with us in an atmosphere of joy and happiness. The reverse is also true: Satan has a field day in the lives and environment of people who are moody and sad. Demons attach themselves to people to make them restless, confused, sad and depressed. This is why you must never give in to sadness or depression. Instead, allow the joy of the Lord well up in your heart. It’s something you do consciously.

When the squeeze is on, and things don’t seem to be working out as expected, laugh. Stir up joy from within. That’s the joy that lasts. When you stir up joy from your spirit like that, before long, irrespective of the daunting challenges, you’d find that there’s an unusual calmness in your spirit. The peace of God that surpasses all understanding will garrison your heart and mind in.

For the kingdom of God is not meat and drink; but righteousness, and peace, and joy in the Holy Ghost (Romans 14:17) the Lord (Philippians 4:7).

You can be full of joy twenty-four hours a day, and you should. It’s God’s will for your life. In John 15:11, Jesus said, “These things have I spoken unto you, that my joy might remain in you, and that your joy might be full.” He’s given you joy that isn’t dependent on the happenings around you; joy that flows from your spirit and rubs off on everything else around you. Activate that joy today, through the Word and the Holy Spirit.

When things get tough, instead of wondering what to do and what the problem is, declare, “I refuse to be confused, depressed, or restless! I have the victory, because the greater One lives in me! His joy is my strength and I prevail gloriously in His Name.” Hallelujah! Remember, “…with joy shall ye draw water out of the wells of salvation” (Isaiah 12:3).

Prayer

Dear Father, I thank you for giving me such a beautiful, extraordinary, exciting, fulfilling, exceptional and excellent life; a glorious life that radiates joy, excellence and peace. Irrespective of contrary circumstances, your beauty, glory, grace and righteousness are seen and manifested in me, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

Keep Your Mind On Him

For those who live according to the flesh set their minds on the things of the flesh, but those [who live] according to the Spirit, the things of the Spirit. For to be carnally minded [is] death, but to be spiritually minded [is] life and peace (Romans 8:5-6 NKJV).

To be carnally minded means to set your mind on fleshly, worldly things. The Christian who is carnally minded is governed or ruled by his senses, emotions and the circumstances of life. The Bible warns that this produces death, a separation from the God-life.

On the other hand, the Christian who is spiritually minded has his attention on the unseen realities of the Kingdom through the Word of God. He lives by the Word, and responds to issues and situations on the basis of God’s Word.

Let me give you a simple example: when the man who is carnally minded feels a headache, coupled with fever, his senses tell him, “Now you’re sick; you may have just caught the flu.” And because his focus is on how he feels, he agrees and says, “I think I better see a doctor.”

On the contrary, when the man who is spiritually minded feels the same symptoms, he’s unperturbed, because he knows he’s uninfectable. His attention is on the Word, and according to the Word, divine health is his nature in Christ. Therefore, he says, “I refuse to be sick, because I have the life of God in me.”

The Bible lets us know that those who live by the senses cannot please God (Romans 8:8); that’s because they aren’t walking by faith, for without faith, it’s impossible to please God (Hebrews 11:6). Christianity is a walk in faith. Faith is the lifestyle of the just, and the basis for faith is the Word of God. Therefore, let the Word of God dominate your thinking and control your life.

Stay your mind on the Word and the Word alone, and have a life of absolute peace with prosperity. Isaiah 26:3 says, “Thou wilt keep him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on thee: because he trusteth in thee.” The Hebrew word for “Peace” here is “Shalom”—the rest of God, wherein is prosperity, health, strength, etc. Hallelujah!

Prayer

I refuse to be governed, controlled or ruled by the physical senses; rather, I see, think, talk and live by faith, and respond to issues and situations through the Word. I live in the Word and walk in the full consciousness of the spiritual Kingdom to which I belong, enjoying the full provisions of the Gospel, in Jesus’ Name. Amen.

The Gift Of Kind Words

The right words are better than gifts of money, and all earthly gifts. Read our opening verse again; it talks about kind words, gracious and pleasant words: they cheer you up, and bring out the best in you. They bring health.

You may give someone nice gifts, but if the words you give to that one aren’t as nice, then your gifts are worthless. The wars in our world are caused by words, and peace comes by words. When Jacob sent gifts ahead of him to his brother, Esau, who had sworn to kill him because of his (Jacob’s) deception, the gifts didn’t mean much to him. It didn’t stop him from advancing towards Jacob to attack him, even after he had seen the gifts.

However, the moment he heard the voice of Jacob, as Jacob addressed him and spoke to him peaceably and lovingly from his heart, it disarmed Esau; his heart melted. Isn’t that what the Bible says? “A soft answer turneth away wrath: but grievous words stir up anger” (Proverbs 15:1). A kind word will bring healing and work wonders.

Don’t speak grievous, hurtful or hateful words; speak kindly always, from your heart. Use kind words, not flattery. Flattery comes from the lips, and they have no life, no matter how sweet they sound. Flattery is deceptive; don’t flatter with your words. Don’t be like the one David described in Psalm 55:21. He said, “The words of his mouth were smoother than butter, but war.