Visa Ban Not Targeted At PMB’s Govt – US

The United States Government has said that the Visa restriction placed on some Nigerians is not targeted at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the US, the Visa restriction is placed on some people who undermined Nigeria’s democracy by their actions.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that after the announcement of the visa restriction on some prominent Nigerians by the US government, an unverified list of affected persons emerged.

Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai posted on his Facebook page that he did not apply for a US visa.

Also, it was said that a Senator from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was turned down when he went for the US Visa interview.

But responding to LEADERSHIP Sunday’s inquiry over the personalities involved in the visa restriction, the US government said it would not disclose the names, adding that Visa issues are confidential.

It would be recalled that In a January 24 public statement, the US government had announced that it would consider consequences, including visa restrictions for individuals who undermined the Nigerian democratic process or organized violence around the elections.

Those affected include individuals indicted for electoral violence, rigging and other anti-democratic activities before, during and after the 2019 elections.

The spokesman for the US Department of State, Morgan Ortagus, had in a statement released in Washington said the visa restrictions would affect Nigerians believed to be responsible for undermining democracy in Nigeria by sponsoring violence to disrupt the smooth

LEADERSHIP Sunday sought to learn the personality involved the Visa restriction, but the US Embassy in Abuja declined to mention names.

On the names of those affected by the Visa restriction, US Embassy Public Affairs Section said, “Under U.S. law, individual visa records are confidential, and we cannot provide details as to who is or will be affected.”