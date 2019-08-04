Wike Sacks Varsity VC, Deputy

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, yesterday, relieved the vice chancellor of Rivers State University, Professor Blessing Didia, of his appointment.

The suspension may not be unconnected with the recent clashes by cult groups in the university, which led to the death of two students.

The governor also relieved the deputy vice chancellor in-charge of Administration in the university, Professor Magnus Oruwari, of his appointment.

The suspension of Didia and Oruwari came barely 12 hours after the governor relieved the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transport, Samuel Eguma of his appointment.

Wike, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt, yesterday, and signed by the permanent secretary, Rivers State Ministry of Education, Dagogo Adonye Hart, appointed the university’s vice chancellor in-charge of Academics, Professor Opuenebo Owei, as the acting vice chancellor of the institution.

According to the statement, the governor also suspended the ongoing recruitment exercise in the university.

He also set up a committee to investigate the employment exercise and report to him in two weeks.

Recall that Wike had, last week, issued a query to Didia following the killing of the two students and disruption of ongoing examination in the school.

The governor also queried the embattled vice chancellor over recent rampant complaints of ‘sorting’ within the university system.

He directed the vice chancellor of the Rivers State University to respond to the query in writing within 24 hours.