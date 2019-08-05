PHOTO GALLARY
PHOTO GALLARY
- L-R: Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah presenting a portrait picture of the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro to him, with them is the Director of Finance & Investment (TETFund), Alhaji Saidu Idris during the official commissioning of the Present Muhammadu Buhari’s Main Library Complex, KWASU.
- L-R: The Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Dr Kayode Alabi, Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro and the Vice Chancellor, Kwara State University, Malete, Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah during the official commissioning of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Main Library Complex, KWASU.3. His Excellency, the Deputy Governor of Kwara State, Dr Kayode Alabi and the Executive Secretary TETFund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro having a chat during the commissioning ceremony of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Main Library Complex, KWASU.
4. An aerial view of the President Muhammadu Buhari Main Library Complex, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State.
5. Front view of the President Muhammadu Buhari Main Library Complex, Kwara State University (KWASU), Malete, Kwara State.
MOST READ
NEWS33 mins ago
Lagos Assembly To Ratify Cabinet Nominees
NEWS34 mins ago
Sanwo-Olu Turns Campaign Offices To Citizens Centres
NEWS37 mins ago
Immigration Begins e-Registration Of Foreigners In Lagos
NEWS43 mins ago
‘No Disharmony Between Obaseki, Family’
NEWS44 mins ago
Gov Emmanuel Congratulates New A/Ibom NUJ Chairman
NEWS45 mins ago
Edo Assembly: NASS Resolution Undermines Edo’s Sovereignty – Oyegun
FEATURES49 mins ago
NASS’ Stand On Edo Assembly Commendable – Ayiri
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS12 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS12 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS11 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- OPINION16 hours ago
Good Governance: As Seyi Makinde Marches On…
- NEWS17 hours ago
Plateau By-election: Gov. Lalong Congratulates Winner
- ISSUES16 hours ago
TETFUND Relives Hope For Relevant Education
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Inside Senate’s Bow And Go Brouhaha
- POLITICS17 hours ago
Southeast Govs And The Search For Sustainable Security