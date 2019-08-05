ActionAid Urges Tiers Of Govt To Tackle Corruption To Reduce Poverty

A nongovernmental organization, ActionAid Nigeria, has urged all tiers of government to tackle corruption to drastically reduce poverty in the country.

The Country Director, ActionAid Nigeria, Mrs Ene Obi said this at a stakeholders’ dialogue on the: ‘Strengthening Citizens’ Resistance Against Prevalence of Corruption (SCRAP-C)’ project’, on Monday in Enugu.

Obi said that Nigerians would only be liberated from the strongholds of poverty if corruption was dealt with.

According to her, a government that can manage its resources can as well eradicate or reduce poverty to the barest minimum.

She said that to alleviate poverty, ActionAid Nigeria has implemented projects in the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“We have seen the reality of poverty at the grassroots. Without any doubt, corruption is one of the major causes of these deprivations and when dealt with decisively, it will liberate many Nigerians from the strongholds of poverty.

“For instance, Enugu State launched free maternal and child health services in 2007 against the backdrop of high infant and maternal mortality rates in the state.

“Twelve years down the line, can we confidently say that are we there yet as a state? Answers to this are our concerns as ActionAid Nigeria,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that ActionAid Nigeria is a member of ActionAid global federation. It is a global movement of people working together to further human rights for all and defeat poverty.

Obi said that it had become imperative to encourage citizens to be conscious of some of the man-made deprivations before mandates were given to political office leaders.

He urged the citizens to be dogged and determined to ask the right questions because political leaders and institutions must be answerable to the people.

“It is only in this balanced format that we can collectively address our common enemy called corruption,” Obi said.

In a goodwill message, the Director, National Orientation Agency, Enugu State, Mr Isaac Onukwube, said that much needed to be done to empower Nigerians to build resistance against the scourge.

Onukwube said that it was sad that Nigeria was increasingly becoming a country of indigenes rather than that of citizens.

He said that the fight against corruption would not be won until the services of citizens that were assertive and courageous were enlisted.

“We have to do more to empower citizens to be assertive in the fight against corruption. I am sure we will succeed,” Onukwube said.

Mr Suleiman Godwin, Head, Public Enlightenment Unit of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other related Offences Commission (ICPC), said that there was no better time for the dialogue considering the cost of corruption.

Godwin said that it was sad that due to corruption, the commission, through its mandate, was doing all within its powers to lay a solid foundation for posterity.

The event was attended by the media, civil society organisations, traditional rulers, government officials and entrepreneurs.