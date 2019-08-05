CAF Confed: Rangers Beat Bantu Of Lesotho

Enugu Rangers are a step closer to the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup qualification after securing a 1-2 victory over Bantu FC of Lesotho in Maseru, yesterday.

The game played inside the 20,000 capacity Setsoto Stadium in Maseru, Lesotho, saw Nigeria’s reigning Aiteo cup champions earn a valuable win over their host in the first leg of round 16 Total Confederation Cup 2018/2019 campaign.

Flying Antelopes’ top scorers, Bright Silas and Aguda Godwin were the scorers for Coach Olugbenga Ogunbote side who let in a late goal off the boot of twenty-six year old South African import, Lazola Jokojokwane.

Silas shot Rangers in front on 20 minutes connecting beautifully with a Chidera Eze’ inch perfect cross while Aguda increased the lead on 87 minutes with another Chidera’ assist to send the travelling delegation into wild jubilation.

However, a little loss of concentration from the backline of the seven time Nigerian league champions allowed the host to half the deficit as Jokojokwane Lazola scored from a tight angle on 89 minutes.

Speaking after the match, Coach Ogunbote lauded his boys for their performance. “It was a great performance from my players but for the last minute loss of concentration. It will always get better. I believe that Bantu is not a bad side but we by the special grace of God we shall finish the job we have started here.”

Captain of the day, Godwin Aguda said after the crunch encounter, “I give God all the glory for this victory. I believe that God’s favor is upon us and we shall continue the good work in Enugu on Sunday.”

Rangers will take on the Lesotho league champions in the return leg slated for Nnamdi Azikiwe stadium, Enugu on Sunday, January 20, 2019 with the aggregate winner qualifying for the group stage of Total Confederation cup 2018/2019.