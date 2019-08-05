NEWS
Champion Innovation In Transport Technology, Engineers Urged
The Acting Director General/Chief Executive of the Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT), Zaria, Dr. Bayero Salih Farah, challenged engineers and technologists in the transport sector to spearhead innovations in transport technology.
Dr. Bayero Farah stated this when members of the Nigerian Association of Technologists in Engineering (NATE) Zaria branch paid a courtesy called on the D-G in his office Monday
The association led by Zaria branch Chairman, Engr. M. M. Abubakar, told members of the association that, it is incumbent upon them to champion research in transport technology.
“You have a responsibility to undertake a research that would culminate in cutting edge technological innovations in the transport industry”,
He observed that as part of the Institute possible areas of collaboration, they would be awarding actionable proposal from NATE.
Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Zaria branch of the Nigerian Association of Technologist in Engineering (NATE), Engr. M. M. Abubakar, congratulated the Ag. DG/CE on his appointment, and prayed for the confirmation of his appointment as the substantive DG/CE.
Engr. M. M. Abubakar stressed that his association would like to collaborate with NITT in certain areas of its expertise.
He appealed to the Institute to assist the association in hosting its monthly congress meetings.
He disclosed that since inauguration in November 2011, the NATE, Zaria Chapter, had been fighting against the dichotomy between University graduates and Polytechnic graduates,
He solicited for assistance for the production of its calendar as well as securing a Secretariat for the association.
Champion Innovation In Transport Technology, Engineers Urged
