Cleric Urges Massive Support For PMB

The founder of Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Adamimogo outreach, Prophet Sam Olu Alo has appealed to Nigerians from all walks of life to support President Muhammadu Buhari in his avowed determination to boost economic prosperity of the country.

The Clergyman who stated this at a press conference in Ado -Ekiti warned against rancour and strife among arms of government in the country, saying such would not augur well for the development and unity of the country.

He also charged the newly confirmed Ministers to key into President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration transformation agenda to fast track the development of Nigeria.

The renowned cleric said President Buhari needs the supports of everybody to move the country forward, stressing the need for the three arms of government to work hand in hand to bring all positive efforts of the government to fruition.

According to him, “President Buhari has good plan for Nigeria but those working with him, that is members of his cabinet, legislature and judiciary must give him necessary supports to realise the vision and deliver on his electioneering promises to Nigeria.

“The President first term was a bit difficult due to the fact that there was no too good relationship with other two arms of government but he still tried his best. It should not be so this time around”.

The Prophet said his ministry is organising a programme tagged” Deliverance From Family Battle” Night of Vengeance, where prayers will be offered for the country and its people.

According to him, the all night programme which holds on Friday in Ibadan, Oyo State will see Prophet Alo, Prophet Ade Ologbonyo, Kenny Ologo Ara, Evang. Elijah Akintunde and Evang. Bisi Alawiye ministering in messages and songs.

He said, “Governor Kayode Fayemi’s second coming was for a purpose and people must support him to fulfill the purpose. Former governor Ayo Fayose also tried his best but there is time for everything. The governor must not be deterred by criticism but must be focused to develop the state.’’