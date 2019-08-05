CRIME
Crime: Stakeholders Advocate Building Of More Prisons
Stakeholders in the Administrative of Justice have called for the building of more prisons rather than talking about prison decongestion due to the crime rate and spate of violence in the society.
The group also advocated for a seminar for the Investigating officers of all the Law Agencies in Nigeria for them to be aware of their roles under the Act/Law.
At a meeting held in Akure, the state capital, under the umbrella of CLEEN Foundation, Ondo State chapter, they also stressed the need to separate convict on minor/misdemeanor offenses from convict of capital offenses.
The Resource Person and the current Nigeria Bar Association Chairman of Akure Branch, NBA, Olawale Daniel, stressed the need for the introduction of video recording of a suspect’s statement at the Police Station.
According to him, this will save them from any mistake while obtaining a suspect’s statement.
MOST READ
#RevolutionNow: NANS Urge PMB On More Welfare Programmes, Slam Group
OML 54: Host Communities Deny Writing Petition Against Oil Firm
Heavy Rain Render Many Homeless In Ado, Nasarawa State
Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo
Champion Innovation In Transport Technology, Engineers Urged
Herbalist’s Wife Delivers Triplets After 4 Children
“Lear, Collective Blight On Nigeria”
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS24 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- NEWS23 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
- LAW3 hours ago
Court Okays EFCC’s Request To Freeze Bauchi State Govt. Account
- NEWS15 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
- NEWS15 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
- COVER STORIES15 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
- CRIME24 hours ago
Police Nab Notorious Stolen Phones Merchant