DIWA Inducts 150 Students As Anti-Corruption Ambassadors

Development Initiative for West Africa (DIWA) has inducted 150 students as anti-corruption ambassadors in Niger State.

The programme manager of Development Initiative for West Africa (DIWA) Musa El-thani Mohammed stated this at the weekend during the induction of the 150 students’ leaders and school prefects as anti-corruption ambassadors in Minna adding that anti-corruption was best achieved through raising the consciousness early.

He said, “Today we are inducting 150 students’ leaders as ambassadors after a weeklong intensive training on exploring potentials of students to fight corruption and promote the culture of accountability and integrity in the country”.

He said that the 150 students have been equipped with skills to fight corruption in their environments as ambassadors. He however advised that they shouldn’t take the laws into their hands but to report cases to school management for appropriate action.

He therefore urged school managers to give priority to capacity building of teachers as a panacea for tackling endemic examination malpractices and rising incidences of corruption ravaging the country’s education sector.

Mohammed also urged government at all levels to collaborate with religious and community leaders in tackling youth restiveness and other social vices militating against youth development in the country.

He expressed serious concern over the ugly trend of involvement of teachers in assisting students to engage in sharp practices including examination malpractices which he described as another form of corruption militating against youth and educational developments of the nation.

He regretted that most teachers are now involved in aiding and abetting examination malpractices because they lacked the capacity to impact knowledge on their students who are ill prepared for the examination.

He said, “It has been established that teachers are also deeply involved in examination malpractices, not only the students and this is highly worrisome. These teachers want to cover up the fact that they have not been able to teach their students to pass the examinations. There is therefore the need for government and school managements to embark on training and capacity building of teachers to curb the problem of examination malpractices”.

The director of New Horizon Schools Minna and National Director of DIWA, Alhaji Nuradeen Lamu regretted the negative impact of social media on moral education of the Nigerian youth.

The Islamic Scholar said the social media has created generational gap between parents and their wards who are no longer inclined to imbibing moral lessons for better behaviour.