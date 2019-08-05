Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer

A Consultant and Radiation Oncologist, in Benin City, Dr. Oludare Adeyemi has made a breakthrough in the treatment of prostrate cancer which is common with men.

The killer disease according to some medical experts is now a common thing in the hands of Dr. Adeyemi following his recent discovery and tested ‘Brachytherapy (implant) treatment for prostrate cancer.

Speaking with journalists in Benin City after performing another round of treatment on prostrate cancer patients at the LA. Oncology Clinic in the state capital, the oncologist said that the disease is the commonest cancer amongst men, noting that one out of every seven men are likely to develop the disease.

The expert disclosed that prostrate brachytherapy is a unique form of treating the disease, especially as the new treatment is not only affordable but also less time consuming.

“Although, there are other options of treating prostrate cancer, but the Brachytherapy method is very unique, accurate and its offers high degree of cure to the patient with prostrate cancer, especially when it is done at the early stage of the disease.”In this discovery of mine, what we do is to implant a radioactive inside the prostrate and right inside the prostrate, begin to release radiations which ended up killing the cells. It damages what we call DNA and when DNA is damaged, the cells cannot actually produce any longer.

“Over ten patients have benefited from this new discovery of mine and the beauty of the brachytherapy treatment method is that, it is done one time and between two to three hours, you are done and the patient can go home”, Dr. Adeyemi disclosed.

While calling on Nigerians to avail themselves the opportunity presented by the new prostrate cancer treatment, the physician, however, assured that the brachytherapy treatment of the disease would go a longway in helping Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the President, Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), 2nd Vice president, Dr. Ofene Enang commended Dr. Adeyemi for the breakthrough in the treatment of prostrate cancer in Nigeria, saying that the association will continue to Medicare especially when it is private initiative.

While describing the radiation brachytherapy as new form of therapy in the treatment of prostrate cancer, Dr. Enang informed that NMA is at the forefront of canvassing for reversal of medical tourism in the country.

Earlier, Dr. Maghari, Rachid , a US based oncologist described the breakthrough as a blessing to Nigerians, adding that it will discourage the idea of going abroad for treatment.