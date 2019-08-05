NEWS
el-Rufai Tasks Parents On Inculcating Moral Value On Children
Parents have been urged to take up the responsibility of inculcating good moral values in their children to make them useful in the society.
Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai made the call while speaking at a graduation ceremony of some private schools in Kaduna.
The governor, who was represented by the state commissioner of Education, Dr. Usman Shehu Muhammad attributed the increasing rate of societal vices nowadays to inability of some parents to take their responsibility of educating and monitoring the activities of their children.
The commissioner explained that, the state government, under the leadership of Malam El-Rufai has embarked on transformation in the education sector with the aim of impacting standard and qualitative education to the younger generation for the betterment of the society.
He said, in its effort to expand access to education, the state government is committed towards building additional primary and secondary schools with more additional classrooms to provide conducive teaching and learning environment for both the teachers and students.
The commissioner added that plans are also underway to come up with systematic approach where both Islamic and conventional education would be taught in same schools with the aim to wipe out the current trend of Almajiri system in our society.
The commissioner therefore solicited for support from all stakeholders in the sector in order to achieve the set objectives.
