NEWS
Ex-Oyo Governor, Ladoja, Quits Politics
Former Oyo State governor, Senator Rashidi Ladoja at the weekend announced his exit from partisan politics.
Ladoja, who is also the Osi Olubadan of Ibadan, declared that his involvement in politics now is for developmental purpose, saying he has bid goodbye to partisan politics.
The Zenith Labour Party, ZLP, leader spoke when he chaired a book launch, Ilagunmesin, which was held at the Central Mosque, Lagun town or Lagelu local government.
According to him, it is important for all sons and daughters of Lagun to form a common front with the purpose of giving the town a new look through series of development.
He said Lagun at a particular time was one of the major settlements for the farm produce merchants in the South West, saying that the town is supposed to be wearing a new look and witnessing series of developmental projects.
While speaking about the book, Ladoja commended the authors, urging them to focus more on the economic prosperity of the town and how it could be resuscitated.
