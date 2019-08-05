NEWS
FG Partners Firm On Gemstones, Jewellery Devt Training
The federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) in collaboration with a German Consulting Firm, Project consult, is set to host a gemstones and jewellery development training programme for stakeholders in Abuja.
This is coming on the heels of an agreement entered into by project Consult and its business ally, Gemological Institute of Nigeria for the design and implementation of a strategy for the development of gemstone and jewellery in Nigeria.
According to a statement issued on the programme, the launch of the project slated for this week in Abuja in collaboration with the Gemological Institute of Nigeria and African Gems and Jewellery Exhibition and Seminar (AGJES) is part of key programmes planned by the ministry.
Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mua’zu is expected to deliver the keynote address designed to herald a robust delineation by stakeholders.
The project to be supervised and supported by The World Bank through the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), its assisted unit in the ministry, will focus on the design and implementation of a strategy for developing Nigeria’s gemstone and jewellery industry and the development of a skilled workforce in the design and marketing of jewellery.
Project Coordinator of MinDiver, Mr Linus Adie, said after the ministry had successfully entered into an agreement with Project Consult as the main consultants to design and implement a strategy for the development of Nigeria’s gemstone, the next step is the launch of the project.
According to him, the formal launch at the stakeholders’ workshop will attract gemstone miners and traders, jewellery designers and manufacturers, crafts artists, fashion designers as well as government and industry representatives.
He noted that the project will seek to investigate the Nigerian gemstone industry and its opportunities in the emerging market so as to reposition locally produced gemstones and jewellery in the marketplace.
Aimed at bridging the gap that exists between local gemstone miners and jewellers, he is of the belief that the project when fully enhanced according to plan will develop and promote creative African gem and jewellery designs developed from modern jewellery-making techniques for easy sharing with local artisans and craft shops.
MOST READ
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
Nigeria Cedes N16trn Risks To Foreign Insurers
Arafat: Saudi Modernises Stoning Of Devil To Check Stampede
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
DPR Seals 30 Filling Stations In C/River
BON, Others Lament Huge Debt Over DSO Project
Rape Scandal: COZA’s Fatoyinbo Returns To Pulpit
MOST POPULAR
- POLITICS23 hours ago
Kwara: Excitement, Anger Trail Gbemisola Saraki’s Nomination As Minister
- COLUMNS24 hours ago
Gombe: On The Cusp Of Economic Transformation
- NEWS10 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
- NEWS22 hours ago
Army Releases Video To Discredit Allegations Of Secret Graveyards
- NEWS9 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Garment Factory To Employ Over 50,000 Nigerians By 2030
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
100 Companies Set For ‘Big 5 Construct’ Event
- BUSINESS24 hours ago
Customs Seizes N458m Fake Drug, Foreign Rice In Ogun, Lagos