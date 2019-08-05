FG Partners Firm On Gemstones, Jewellery Devt Training

The federal government through the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development (MMSD) in collaboration with a German Consulting Firm, Project consult, is set to host a gemstones and jewellery development training programme for stakeholders in Abuja.

This is coming on the heels of an agreement entered into by project Consult and its business ally, Gemological Institute of Nigeria for the design and implementation of a strategy for the development of gemstone and jewellery in Nigeria.

According to a statement issued on the programme, the launch of the project slated for this week in Abuja in collaboration with the Gemological Institute of Nigeria and African Gems and Jewellery Exhibition and Seminar (AGJES) is part of key programmes planned by the ministry.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Abdulkadir Mua’zu is expected to deliver the keynote address designed to herald a robust delineation by stakeholders.

The project to be supervised and supported by The World Bank through the Mineral Sector Support for Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver), its assisted unit in the ministry, will focus on the design and implementation of a strategy for developing Nigeria’s gemstone and jewellery industry and the development of a skilled workforce in the design and marketing of jewellery.

Project Coordinator of MinDiver, Mr Linus Adie, said after the ministry had successfully entered into an agreement with Project Consult as the main consultants to design and implement a strategy for the development of Nigeria’s gemstone, the next step is the launch of the project.

According to him, the formal launch at the stakeholders’ workshop will attract gemstone miners and traders, jewellery designers and manufacturers, crafts artists, fashion designers as well as government and industry representatives.

He noted that the project will seek to investigate the Nigerian gemstone industry and its opportunities in the emerging market so as to reposition locally produced gemstones and jewellery in the marketplace.

Aimed at bridging the gap that exists between local gemstone miners and jewellers, he is of the belief that the project when fully enhanced according to plan will develop and promote creative African gem and jewellery designs developed from modern jewellery-making techniques for easy sharing with local artisans and craft shops.