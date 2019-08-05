Gov Emmanuel Congratulates New A/Ibom NUJ Chairman

Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel, has congratulated the newly elected chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists in the state, Amos Etuk.

In a statement signed by the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr. Ekerete Udoh, yesterday in Uyo, Governor Emmanuel praised the peaceful and orderly manner the election was conducted and pledged his administration’s readiness to work in close collaboration with the newly elected NUJ EXCO.

“Be rest assured of our willingness to continue to work with you and support your efforts as we collectively tell the Akwa Ibom story of peace, prosperity and development.

“We appreciate the role the media has played in deepening our democracy and we know we can always count on you as partners in our developmental strides. Once again, congratulations and God’s speed’.

Meanwhile, the Speatker of the Akwa Ibom House of Assembly, Hon. Aniekan Bassey, has also thrown his weight behind the victory of Comrade Etuk.

A statement released from the press unit of the Speaker’s Office has the speaker describing Amos Etuk as a thorough-bred journalist whose wealth of experience will be brought to the fore in the discharge of his duties as NUJ chairman.

The speaker also praised members of the pen profession for the seamless manner they went about electing their new leaders; urging them to reciprocate and promote the welfare of those who voted him.

Bassey also advised journalists in the state to ensure balanced reportage of happenings in the state to avoid overheating the polity. He charged the new leadership of NUJ to set machineries in place to guard against quacks and fight fake news which has become a recurring decimal and has dented the image of the noble profession.

He called on journalists to ensure that interested parties in any news are heard before publication is carried to avoid unnecessary rancour and litigation.

Speaker Bassey as well tasked the new leaders to see their various offices as platforms to render selfless service to the public and leave lasting legacies.

He said leaders must always remember that they occupy and hold public office in trust for the people who voted them, adding that for no reason should that trust and confidence be eroded.

He urged those who lost out to accept defeat in the interest of peace, progress and development of the profession, and prayed God to grant the new leaders wisdom and guidance to lead the union aright.