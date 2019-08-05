NEWS
Gov Emmanuel Receives DAAR Communications Outstanding Award For Industrialisation
Governor Udom Emmanuel has been honoured with an award of excellence as the outstanding governor in industrialisation South South Nigeria by DAAR Communications.
The award was presented to the governor by the Group Managing Director of DAAR Communications, Mr. Tony Akiotu.
The award has again spotlighted the achievements made by Governor Udom Emmanuel in the area of industrialisation.
The award by DAAR Communications is the latest commendation the strides made by the Emmanuel’s administration have attracted.
The founder of DAAR Communications, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, who led board members, management and staff of DAAR Communications to the presentation of the award, lauded Governor Emmanuel for bringing his wealth of experience as an investment expert to bear in the economic development of the State.
Dokpesi said with the investment in industrialisation, Akwa Ibom State was becoming a business hub in the Gulf of Guinea.
He thanked the governor for patronising AIT in publicising the achievements of his administration.
Dokpesi congratulated Governor Emmanuel on his victory at the March 9 gubernatorial elections and expressed the readiness of DAAR Communications to continue to partner the State in its development pursuits.
Responding, Governor Emmanuel stressed that his administration is entirely committed to the service of the State and it is on a mission to change the socio-economic status of the State from civil service dependent to an industrial hub.
Emmanuel said his administration’s ‘Dakkada’ philosophy has invented and inculcated the spirit of enterprise in the people, making it possible to channel available human resources to optimal positive use.
He dedicated the award to Akwa Ibom people whom he said shown him love by re-electing him and maintaining a peaceful environment that makes development to thrive.
The governor thanked the management of DAAR Communications for the honuor conferred on him and pledge to partner the organization in highlighting activities of the State.
