Gunmen Kill Police Inspector In Ondo

There was tension, anxiety and fear in Ise Isua Akoko area of Ondo State on Monday when an Inspector of Police identified as Lasisi was shot dead by unknown gunmen.

The deceased who was attached to Isua Divisional Police Division was shot dead along Ise-Isua road during an official assignment.

He was said to be on surveillance on the road because of kidnappers and armed robbers.

Another Police Sergeant who accompanied the late Inspector narrowly escaped.

It was gathered that his gun was equally carted away by his assailant.

Efforts to speak with the Divisional Police Officer DPO for Isua Akoko, Olowoyo Akinbode, a Superintendent of Police was not successful but the corpse of the police officer had been deposited at Ipe Akoko general hospital mortuary while police are combing the bush to arrest the hoodlums.