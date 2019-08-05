Kogi: Gov Bello Will Win Re-election Convincingly – Ex-Speaker

Abdullahi Bello is a former Speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly. In this interview with RUTH CHOJI, he speaks on the forthcoming Governorship election in the state

What would you prescribe as panacea to the unabated spate of insecurity in the land?

The colouration of the security situation confronting the nation is multi-dimensional.

We have Boko-haram attacking from the North East, herdsmen versus farmers cutting across many states, including Taraba, Adamawa, Plateau, part of Kaduna, Benue.

Kidnapping is all over the country by not only the Fulani who have now been tagged as culprits.

There is persistent attacks and killings of our citizens in most North-west states, especially Sokoto, Zamfara, Katsina, and Kebbi.

You also have kidnappings and killings in some North-Central states, this is also true as it relates to the South-West and South-South.

From the above picture, one can see that our nation is facing extremely difficult situation in matters of security.

To reduce this troubling situation, we need to address the issues about social inequalities, the situation which prevents the vast majority of citizens from self actualization needs to be addressed.

There is a huge political injury across the land, and their is injustice as well.

We need urgent reforms in our educational sector. And these reforms must look in the area of skill acquisition, information technology.

The present world situation is out of tune with our present system.

We must address the many years of the rejection and abandonment of the majority of the citizens by the few ruling elite.

There’s insecurity everywhere and nobody is safe even if you have official armed men around you.

As long we continue to ignore the hunger in the land, no one will be safe.

Some have described the recent payment of backlog of salaries to Kogi workers by Governor Yayaya Bello as an attempt to buy votes in the forthcoming poll. What is your take on this?

This cannot be true. The government of Yahaya Bello is only being painted black as if Kogi State is the only state in Nigeria owing workers’ salary.

GYB as he’s popularly called, met the incidents of unpaid salaries in Kogi when he assumed office in January 2016.

And today that he has succeeded in ensuring that all the state workers were paid all the backlog till July 2019, his opponents have changed the story from not paying salary to vote buying.

What a funny situation. Assuming after accessing the N30 billion intervention fund, he didn’t pay, they would have been saying that GYB is not paying salaries. The governor has not only paid salaries and pensions till July this year, so many legacy projects are at advanced stage across the state.

If the man didn’t do anything in Kogi State, as being chorused by this group of never do well opponents, the APC candidates in the last general elections wouldn’t have scaled through the high considerations by Kogi voters.

Don’t forget that Kogi electorate elected two out of three senators in the last election. Seven House of Representatives members were elected in favour of APC out of nine.

We also won the Presidential election, and during the State House of Assembly election, the good people of Kogi State elected APC across all the 25 State constituencies in Kogi. And by the grace of Almighty God we will cap this with the re-election of Governor Yahaya Bello in November this year.

Alhaji Yahaya Bello will win the election convincingly without hitches.

Many acclaimed winners of the last general elections especially at the National Assembly level have had their certificates withdrawn due to litigations, what does this portend as far as the credibility of the elections is concerned?

Much of these problems may be traced to the political parties.

Party primaries were marred by irregularities and or outright disobedient to the directive procedures by some state chapters of these political parties, and the resultant effects are these avoidable losses at the courts.

My advice is that our political parties must adhere to their established internal mechanism of leadership selection as recognised by their various party constitutions.

INEC is merely an observer at these party primary elections, and therefore has less blame in this regard.

The sad side of the matter is on the part of the people who having elected whom they desire but lose same via court of law.

Democracy is endangered where the law courts now elect our representatives instead of the electorates.

We can’t blame the court anyway.

How do you react to the frosty relationship between Kogi State governor and his deputy?

The deputy governor’s current outburst against the Government of Kogi State, in which he as at today remains a key figure, is not only unfortunate but distasteful and unbecoming of a person who occupies such high level position.

Firstly, he claimed that his salaries were withheld for many months. As soon as he realised that this will not fly, he came on air to announce to the whole world that the government in which he is still serving is after his life and that of many others close to him. He went further to claim publicly that the government in Lokoja has armed men dangerously dangling their weapon and roving freely in the state.

I don’t believe that a person of his status can over reach himself and go so low in the manner he presented himself before the press in Lokoja, and I hope he knows what constitutes an impeachable offence. I hope he knows what official misconduct is all about.

To me, all these unsubstantiated claims by the Deputy Governor, Mr Achuba is aimed at bringing the government of Kogi State down, which he will not succeed. He knows very well that having abandoned his membership of our party, APC, in the build up to the last general elections, and for not attending any official function since the past one year, his relevance is gone with the winds.

He is a drowning man seeking to bring down the very person who appointed him into office as Deputy Governor. The deputy governor is swimming against a tide with enormous propensities.

We thank God for the Chief of Staff, Chief Edward Onoja, who successfully coordinated the last general elections in the state and delivered his zone without any input from the deputy governor.

Mr. Achuba forgot so easily that Alhaji Yahaya Bello having been sworn to office as the Executive Governor of Kogi State, revived his dead political identity by appointing him as his deputy governor. What a bad way to show gratitude.

All other political opponents and opposition parties, men and women are presently traversing the nooks and crannies of Kogi State without hindrance, yet our own deputy governor has constituted himself to be a symbol of a destructive opposition within our party and government. I hope that this ugliness will not continue for long. Let him resign and give us peace.

The screening of ministerial nominees was roundly condemned over the ‘Take a bow’ policy enjoyed by by former lawmakers who were ministerial nominees. What is your take on this?

The notion of ‘Take a bow’ policy was not an invention of this present Senate. It has been an established tradition of the Senate to accord special recognition to past Senators, and or anyone who have served in State legislative house in the past.

In other climes, people who have served the nation are given special recognition any time their names are mentioned or when they appear for any consideration.

So, the bow and go policy is not strange and we should rather ask the question as par whether these nominees are qualified and competent.

From my observation, many of the nominees are qualified and competent.

A few of them are below 50 years of age, while many are above 60 years.

Many are former governors, and we can’t deny the huge experience they will bring to the table.

Some immediate past ministers are returned and we can’t say they lack experience having served with Mr. President in the last dispensation.

We have the former National Woman Leader of our great party from Kogi State whom we cherish much, with huge experience.

So, the 43 ministerial nominees as submitted by Mr. President are men and women of great characters, and the nation will benefit much from the new cabinet being assembled as we embark on the Next-Level agenda of our Leader, Mr. President.

What, in your view, is the major task before the incoming ministers?

The incoming cabinet must tackle our economy and security.

Our economic policy must be people friendly. Every Nigerian must be involved in the area of security.

The cabinet must evolve a means where security discourse are carried to the basement of our society across the federation in order to reduce criminality in our land.

The cabinet should re-approach our previous social intervention schemes which obviously has failed to address the huge gap between the poor and the rich.