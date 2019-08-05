NEWS
Lawan Leaves For Hajj
President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan on Monday left Abuja for Saudi Arabia to join millions of Muslim faithful around the world for Hajj.
The Special Adviser on Media, Mr Ola Awoniyi, made this known in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja.
Awoniyi said that Lawan, while in the holy land would use the opportunity to pray for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.
He said that the Senate President would also pray for the success of the 9th National Assembly, currently on annual recess, in its legislative activities for advancement of the country.
He said that Lawan would be back to the country as soon as the Hajj rites are over.
MOST READ
Why South-East Ignores Revolution Protest – Osita Okechukwu
Killings: Pro-democracy Group Petitions ICC
UNIBEN Post-UTME Examinations To Hold From Aug. 7
Nigerians Need Dialogue Not Revolution – Igbo Youth Assembly
Lawan Leaves For Hajj
Over 1M Children Out Of School In Kano – UNICEF
PTAD Begins Verification Of Parastatals Pensioners In North East
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Court Ruling On El-Zakzaky: Kaduna Govt Assures Of Citizens Of Security, Free Movement
-
NEWS20 hours ago
Days Of Coups , Revolutions Are Over, Presidency Tells Shadowy Group
-
NEWS19 hours ago
Coalition Of Northern Groups Dissociate North From Planned “Revolution Match”
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Airtel Deepens Internet Connectivity With Broadband Package
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Doctor Records Breakthrough In Treatment Of Prostrate Cancer
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
FG Allocates N2.2bn For Ruga In 2019 Budget
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
Sowore’s Foreign Allies Behind Planned ‘Revolution’ March – DSS
-
ENTERTAINMENT24 hours ago
U.S. Navy Band Thrills Nigerian Audiences With Fela Song