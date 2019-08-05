FOOTBALL
Messi To Miss Barcelona’s U.S. Tour Due To injury
Barcelona have announced that Lionel Messi will miss the tour to the United States due to a calf injury.
The Barca captain sustained the injury at training on Monday and the club announced he will not travel with the rest of his teammates later today.
“Leo Messi, who had returned from his summer break for training on Monday, withdrew from the session due to discomfort in his right leg,” Barca said in a statement. “Tests carried out have diagnosed a Grade 1 calf strain for the Argentine.
“Messi will remain in Barcelona and will now not travel to the USA for the club’s tour. His availability to come back to action will be dictated by his recovery from the injury.”
Barca will play against Napoli in Miami on Wednesday and then again in Michigan on Saturday.
Messi did not play in the Joan Gamper Trophy as Barca beat Arsenal at Camp Nou on Sunday.
