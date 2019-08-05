NEWS
Mix Reactions Trail Sowore’s Revolution Call In Sokoto
Mix reaction has continued to trail the call for urgent revolution in Nigeria by Mr Sowore in Sokoto, the Seat of the Caliphate.
While some praised his boldness to have spoken the minds of many, others said such call was simply an invitation to anarchy in a country so divided as Nigeria.
Expressing his views on the call, Ibrahim Adamu Tudun-Doki, the North West Coordinator of Universal Period Review and a Civil and Human Right Activists, said any sincere minded individual knows that revolution is eminent in Nigeria.
He however added that, Nigeria’s revolution should be a call for value reorientation, education, genuine unity of purpose among others as the Nation’s leaders have failed.
According to him, why won’t be revolution or revolt against a government who claimed to be fighting corruption and yet gives virtually all his appointments to those who are accused of one or the other corruption cases without been cleared from the court.
On their part, some group of youths under different banners have slammed Mr Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters over his call for urgent revolution in Nigeria.
The youths who insisted that, perhaps Sowore might have good intention but communicated in a wrong manner and approach noted that, revolution under whatever guise has never been good for any country.
Speaking under the banner of Sokoto Progressive Youths Movement, Ibrahim Shehu said, not minding whatever the country is going through for now, the citizenry should still show some level of tolerance like they have always done.
According to him, calling for revolution in Nigeria of today that is so divided along diverse lines would be of no benefit to anybody.
