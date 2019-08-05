NEWS
Obaseki Mourns Death Of Pa Naboya, Hails Strides As Community Leader
The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has mourned the death of Chief Moses Zekeri Naboya, the Akpakpudo of South Uneme, in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, describing the late chief as “a leader who worked tirelessly for the good of his people.”
In a statement, the governor said the death of Pa Naboya was painful because of his towering role as a rallying point for his people.
According to him, “I am saddened by the death of my dear friend, Pa Moses Naboya, the Akpakpudo of South Uneme, in Akoko Edo Local Government Area of our dear state. He was a rallying point for his people and displayed noble traits that stood him out in the crowd.
“On behalf of the government and good people of Edo State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, the people of Uneme-Anegbete and the entire Etsako Central Local Government Area over the loss of such a great soul.
“I pray that God grants the family the fortitude to bear this loss and urge them to be comforted by the fact that their son led a life that is worthy of emulation.”
