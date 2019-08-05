Ortom Tasks Benue Indigenes On Unity

Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has appealed to indigenes of the state living in the United States of America to create a united Benue forum where they can come together and brainstorm on ideas of development and support to their home state.

The governor made the appeal while addressing the 2019 Mutual Union of Tiv in America, MUTA Convention which took place in Maryland, alongside the Convention of Idoma Association in America held in New York.

The governor also solicited the support of Benue people in the diaspora, giving assurance that the current development strides of the present administration would be sustained.

While commending the Tiv and Idoma indigenes in the United States for the solidarity when the state came under attacks by herdsmen terrorists, the governor also applauded the unions for their contributions to health and educational programmes back home and as well thanked them for the cooperation they exhibited over the years, urging them to continue to bring to the table ideas that will move Benue forward.

Governor Ortom also emphasized the need for global efforts in tackling the current security challenges in Benue and Nigeria, restating the determination of his administration to guarantee the safety of Benue people through constant support to security agencies.

“The security of lives and property of Benue people as well as the overall development of the state remain our priority. I therefore solicit the support of you sons and daughters of Benue in the diaspora to help us sustain the efforts we are making in security, education, health, agriculture and infrastructure”.

In a paper presentation, the Senator representing Benue South, Senator Abba Moro described the security situation in Nigeria as disturbing, stating that urgent measures were needed to end the spate of violence in parts of the country.

Senator Moro gave assurance that the 9th National Assembly would make laws to ensure the security and general welfare of Nigerians, and called on Idoma people in the diaspora to play a central role in supporting the economic growth of Zone C and Benue State in general.

Earlier, the president, MUTA Simon Kusugh and that of Idoma in USA, Ogbole Abu both commended Governor Ortom and other dignitaries for attending the conventions saying plans are underway to address the economic and educational challenges facing their people back home.

Also speaking the Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Ayatse called for the resuscitation of teaching and writing of Tiv language in schools in Benue State with emphasis on entrepreneurial studies.

The Tiv Paramount Ruler also spoke about the need for greater unity among the people and urged them to support the Ayatutu Foundation as a way of speedily addressing development challenges facing Tiv people.