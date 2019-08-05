Oyo Assembly To Screen 14 Commissioner Nominees

The Oyo State House of Assembly says it will commence the screening of 14 commissioner nominees, the Chairman and two board members for the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) on Aug. 8.

The Speaker of the House, Mr Adebo Ogundoyin, announced this in Ibadan on Monday at plenary.

Ogundoyin (PDP/Ibarapa East) said the screening would commence at 10 a.m on Thursday.

He gave the names of the commissioner nominees as Barr. Adeniyi Farinto, Mr Adeniyi Adebisi, Mr Muyiwa Oyekunle, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo, Barr. Seun Asamu, Mr Rahman Abdulraheem and Chief Bayo Lawal.

Others are Prof. Daudu Sangodoyin, Mrs Funmilayo Orisadeyi, Dr Wasiu Olatunbosun, Mr Akinola Ojo, Dr Bashir Bello, Barr. Olasunkanmi Olaleye and Mr Kehinde Ayoola.

According to him, Dr Nureni Adeniran will be screened as the SUBEB chairman, along with Mr Akeem Oladeji and Dayo Ogunbero as members.

The News agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the speaker had earlier advised the nominees to submit their resume and other relevant credentials on or before Aug. 1, for scrutiny by the legislators.