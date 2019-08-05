NEWS
Pope Condemns Gun Violence, Prays For Victims
Pope Francis yesterday condemned attacks on “defenseless people” in a spate of gun violence in three American states, including one that killed 20 people in a Walmart store in El Paso, Texas.
Speaking to thousands of pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday message and blessing, Francis said he was spiritually close to the victims, the wounded and the families affected by attacks he said had “bloodied Texas, California and Ohio”.
Francis said all three attacks targeted “defenseless people”.
He mentioned the Texas shooting as well as another last week at a food festival in California where three people were killed, and a third in Dayton, Ohio, where 10 people were killed early on Sunday.
Francis, who has in the past criticized the gun manufacturing industry, then led the crowd in reciting a Hail Mary for the victims.
