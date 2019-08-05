PTAD Begins Verification Of Parastatals Pensioners In North East

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Monday commenced verification of Federal Government pensioners in North East who served in parastatals

Speaking on the exercise to newsmen at one of the verification centres in Yola, the Director Parastatals Pension of PTAD, Mr Suleiman Shelleng, said the five day exercise for north east was going on simultaneously in Yola, Bauchi and Maiduguri.

“This is the fourth phase of the parastatals pension verification exercise,; it’s an exercise that the directorate is undertaking to verify and validate the identity of our pensioners who retired for federal funded parastatals before June 30, 2007.

“We have so far done it in Lagos, South East and South South,” Shellenge said.

He said that adequate arrangement had been made to ensure a smooth exercise in North East,adding that each of the centres designated in Yola, Bauchi and Maiduguri was expected to verify about 300 pensioners daily.

Speaking to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on his experience, a retiree of Nigerian Cotton Board, Mr Clarkson Takwai, lauded PTAD for the arrangement put in place to facilitate the exercise.

He said that the directorate deserved support and commendation in its effort to regularize anomalies in pension.

In Bauchi, Team Leader of PITAD in the state, Mr Kabir Yusuf, told NAN that mobile verification would be conducted for sick and deformed pensioner.

“The original documents of the pensioner must be brought to the verification venue before the mobile verification is schedule,” he said.

Yusuf said the current exercise was only for those in the old scheme and advised those affected to be at the center with their original documents.

NAN reports that the exercise is to verify retirees in 270 agencies, including Federal Universities, Polytechnics, Teaching Hospitals, Medical Centres and the defunctPower Holding Company of Nigeria.

The retirees are expected to present among others credentials, their letter of first appointment, last promotion, approved letter of retirement, recent coloured passport photograph, as well as audited and stamped computation sheet.