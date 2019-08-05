Rangers Insufficient To Guard Nat Parks, Protected Areas

The Conservator General of National Park Service (NPS), Alhaji Ibrahim Goni has revealed that the existing rangers are insufficient to guard the national parks and protected areas across the country.

This is even as he disclosed that the rangers are poorly equipped and under- honoured since they work in remote areas where the media hardly captured their activities.

He stated this in Abuja yesterday while briefing the media on the World Rangers Day (WRD), which is celebrated annually on 31st July in commemoration of rangers killed and injured in the line of duty.

Goni stated that Nigeria has lost about 20 rangers and others that were injured from 1991 till date, pointing out that there are over 100, 000 national parks and protected areas across the world and

He informed that since rangers are indefatigable, that the International Rangers Association (IRA) mapped out certain goals by providing a forum for rangers and animal keepers working in zoo’s and other protected areas to share their views.

The CG emphasised that the NPS is not relenting on the welfare of Nigerian rangers by ensuring prompt payment of their salaries and allowances as well as in supporting families of maimed or injured rangers.

Goni said that plans are underway by federal government to establish additional 10 national parks in order to increase the forest cover, lamenting that tourists visit to the national parks in the North East reduced due to the activities of insurgents.

He highlighted the challenges militating against successful protection of the park resources as illegal grazing, illegal hunting, fishing, logging, mining, wildlife trafficking, armed banditry and lack of access roads/tracks and logistics support.