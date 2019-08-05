NEWS
Sallah: Kebbi NLC Appeals For Payment Of Leave Grant To Workers
The Kebbi State chapter of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has made a passionate appeal to Kebbi State Government to pay civil servants their 2019 leave grant in view of Sallah festival.
The call was made by the state Chairman of NLC, Comrade Umar Halidu Alhassan while fielding questions from newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Monday.
He said the appeal to governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu to pay civil servants leave grant became necessary in order to enable civil servants in the state buy rams for the Sallah with ease
“Yes it has become very necessary to make the call on government of Kebbi State to pay warkers leave grant in order for workers to have a hitch free Sallah celebration.
“It has been the tradition even before the coming of this administration for workers to be paid their leave grant at this period.
“That is why the NLC on behalf of civil servants of the state appealing to governor Bagudu to do the needful and answer the yearnings of workers “” , he appealed.
Halidu explained that in order to avoid what happened last year, the Leadership of NLC in the state had started making consultations with top government officials about the matter in good time.
“In order to avoid the repeatition of what happened last year, we started in earnest, in fact we met the SSG,Chief of staff and even the deputy governor who assured us that he will see the governor as soon as he came back “.
The state NLC Chairman while appealing to workers in the state to remain calm, expressed optimism that Governor Bagudu will pay workers in the state their leave grant this week.
